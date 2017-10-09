If Thor: Ragnarok didn't already seem like the most amazing Marvel movie yet, the first round of reactions have popped online, and it seems like critics are in love. Taika Waititi's Ragnarok is eagerly awaited by fans as it features MCU heavy-hitters the Hulk and Doctor Strange, along with the long-awaited Valkyrie, and will be set primarily outside Earth. Thor: Ragnarok revolves around the mighty god's fight to stop the goddess of death, Hela, from destroying his home world. Of course, he has to survive a battle with the Hulk and escape the Grandmaster's arena first!

Although the official reviews are still currently embargoed, here are some of the critics' Twitter reactions.

The Best 'Thor' Yet

It seems that critics are in awe of Taika Waititi's direction, heaping praise on everything from the visuals to the plot. Mark Mothersbaugh's score is also one of the highlights of the movie, with critics saying that it perfectly complements the story.

Thor: Ragnarok music/soundtrack is fantastic. And some of the visuals are insane. Seeing again as soon as I can. Another @marvel winner. pic.twitter.com/GgCUEiDcmC — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 9, 2017

#ThorRagnarok ABSOLUTELY ROCKS! I was totally blown away by the story, action, effects, performances, & one of Marvel's best soundtracks! pic.twitter.com/I6ZA9l6pEc — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) October 9, 2017

#ThorRagnarok: a goofy good time. Easily the funniest non-Guardians MCU flick EVERYONE in it is funny. Great music (Mothersbaugh), fights. — David Daniel (@CNNLADavid) October 9, 2017

Many critics loved the laugh-out-loud moments in the film, praising Waititi's distinctive style. If you were wondering if Ragnarok would be as funny as What We Do In The Shadows, or if it would have the emotional depth as Hunt for the Wilderpeople, it looks like the #Thor movie gets full marks for both humor and heart.

Loved Thor: Ragnarok. @TaikaWaititi did an awesome job. Movie is loaded with his trademark humor. Laughed beginning to end. pic.twitter.com/kfROuqSyVe — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 9, 2017

THOR RAGNAROK is hilarious & weird & offbeat & retro & sublime. Love how Marvel let Taika Waititi make a movie that's Waititi-ish as hell. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) October 9, 2017

#ThorRagnarok was an absolute BLAST! Hysterical and seriously kick ass! Also @taikawaititi is a riot! — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) October 9, 2017

Thor Ragnarok is one of the funniest Marvel Studio movies thus far, definitely the best Thor film. Loved Mark Mothersbaughs score. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) October 9, 2017

However, not all were convinced, with some noting that for all its strengths, Ragnarok still isn't a perfect movie.

#ThorRagnarok is the best Thor movie BUT still think its really good not awesome. Hemsworth, Hulk & Tessa all great, though. And Goldblum! pic.twitter.com/rY6ItFzdjN — Jim Voodooda (@JimVejvoda) October 9, 2017

And with Ragnarok's star-studded cast, there's only one question left on our minds...

So Who Stole The Show?

Well, here all critics seem to have their own opinions, which only proves how excellent Thor: Ragnarok must be for everyone's favorite characters to be distinct.

For some it was the lovable, raging lunatic:

Hulk is once again the scene-stealer, and a lot of it is that he can finally talk. Great to see him back on the big screen. #ThorRagnarok — Evil Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) October 9, 2017

#ThorRagnarok is magnificent. They added so much humor that goes perfect w the action. @TessaThompson_x is Badass @MarkRuffalo is incredible — Xilla Valentine (@BlogXilla) October 9, 2017

Or, the other lunatics:

After seeing #ThorRagnarok I can say that @chrishemsworths Thor will become many peoples No.1 favorite Avenger. The guy shines in this. — Conner Schwerdtfeger (@ConnerWS) October 9, 2017

Jeff Goldblum is glorious in Thor Ragnarok, but didn't expect anything less. I mean look at this man. pic.twitter.com/uuRjLHrAxi — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) October 9, 2017

Jeff Goldblum was my favorite part of THOR: RAGNAROK. Nonsensical and kooky as ever. — Anna Klassen (@AnnaJKlassen) October 9, 2017

But it was the ladies who were the REAL heroes:

Thor: Ragnarok is just plain fun. It's hilarious from start to finish with quirky performances & exciting action. Tessa Thompson is the MVP. pic.twitter.com/7GyYG4IZZ5 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) October 9, 2017

Btw, #ThorRagnarok is solid MCU fun. Great music, Blanchett is awesome, looks/feels like an 80's video game. Slight, but wholly entertaining — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) October 9, 2017

All the new #ThorRagnarok characters are knockouts, but Tessa Thompson walks away with this movie. All hail Valkyrie. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) October 9, 2017

No. 1 @TessaThompson_x is hands down the best part of #ThorRagnarok. She rocks. Hope she's New Avenger someday. Also Cate Blanchett has fun — Gregory Ellwood (@TheGregoryE) October 9, 2017

It looks like the critics are certainly fans of the new #MCU film, and while the full reviews are yet to be released online, it certainly seems as if Thor's third time on screen will be his best yet. Based on the reactions, we can expect a solid Rotten Tomatoes score, and with the movie projected to open with a $100 million in it's first weekend, it certainly seems like #Marvel has got another win on its hands.

Will you be seeing Thor: Ragnarok? Comment to us below.