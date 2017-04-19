Kiwi funnyman, writer, director and all-round awesome guy Taika Waititi is not only taking the helm for Thor: Ragnarok but he's appearing in an acting role, too. The talented chap is playing giant rock beast Korg in the movie.
Dude, it's not hard to see why everyone's so excited about this film...
Despite being excited for his rockin' new role, Waititi wasn't his own first choice to play Korg, telling press:
"Obviously, being made of rocks, we wanted somebody like The Rock to play him, but there wasn’t enough chicken or salmon in Australia to sustain he and Chris. I never thought I’d be playing the most lovable character in the film.
We wanted to change the idea of what a hulking guy made of rocks could be. He’s huge and heavy, but with a light soul. We wanted to make him funny and a relatable entry point into this world. And Thor needs friends."
Word, Mr Waititi. It sounds like #ThorRagnarok is going to be INSANE (in a really, really good way). Sakaar-t to me, baby!
Who would you rather see as Korg?
(Source: EW)