Thor: Ragnarok is the third entry in the MCU that features our title character at the forefront, and this time around Thor is pitted against Mark Ruffalo's #IncredibleHulk in a gladiatorial battle on the planet Sakaar while also dealing with Hela. Fans have been wondering what Thor and Hulk have been up to since their absence from #CaptainAmericaCivilWar, and Raganarok will look to answer those questions.

The film is only a few months away, and anticipation continues to grow by the day. Recently, Marvel released some stylishly bold character posters to continue to build the hype, and now Nerdist's YouTube channel has joined in on the retro fever with its own trailer for the film.

Nerdist has introduced fans to an '80s retro vibe trailer for Thor III Ragnarok: The Motion Picture. This time, Thor is ready to “Ragnarok n’ roll!” Watch the trailer below to get even more excited for this film:

Why This Trailer Is Amazing

This trailer does an incredible job of transporting us all back to the '80s, and everything we love the most about that decade. The first thing we hear is a trailer voice-over recaps the previous two films stating that “First he brought the thunder in Thor” and “Then it was hammer time in Thor 2: The Dark World.” These voice-over summaries and intros are an integral part of '80s advertising that you didn't even know you missed so much.

Nerdist also makes sure to throw in plenty of '80s era special effects while replacing some of the updated CGI we now expect from films today. One prime example is the flames seen burning through Asgard, depicting technology advancements and budgets circa 1986. We also get to see the great Lou Ferrigno portraying Ruffalo’s Incredible Hulk. Nerdist was even brilliant enough to include a Hulk and Thor fight sequence from the 1980s television movie The Incredible Hulk Returns.

Another stroke of genius included in this trailer is the introduction to all of the characters, particularly Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster. The trailer shows Goldblum in his prime as they borrow clips from older movies that the actor had starred in such as David Cronenberg’s The Fly. We also hear the famous Wilhelm scream once along with '80s explosion sound effects.

We Need More Positive Fan Creativity

Nerdist could not have done a better job with this trailer. They nailed every aspect of the '80s vibe, and even Taika Waititi approved of it on his Twitter page:

Congrats to all the Emmy winnWHAT THE FUCK LOOK AT THIS!!!!!! https://t.co/99yornucQS — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) September 18, 2017

This is exactly the kind of positive creativity we need from passionate fans around the world. Thor: Ragnarok was the perfect film to turn into a retro trailer, with the vibrant colors, costumes, and even set pieces that were clearly inspired by #JackKirby. Even the director himself has made it known that he drew inspiration from Kirby.

I don’t know about you, but I cannot wait to get myself a future VHS copy of Thor: Ragnarok a few months after it hits theaters on November 3rd.

What did you think of this 1980s inspired trailer? Shout out your thoughts in the comment section below!

