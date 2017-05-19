With heavy-hitters like Justice League and Spider-Man: Homecoming coming out this year, you'd think the Thor threequel would be in danger of falling by the wayside, just another superhero flick to round out 2017. Yet, the Taika Waititi-helmed movie already looks to be one of the year's most interesting and enjoyable films. Shaking off the metallic tones and blue wash from the first two #Thor films, Ragnarok is pure neon-infused fun, with the worthy warrior blasted far out of his comfort zone and forced to battle his work buddy #Hulk.

The trailer promised all of this and more, with an awesome Led Zeppelin soundtrack that set a baddass tone, and just the right amount of humor that made full use of Chris Hemsworth's excellent comic timing.

And yet, this first trailer didn't give us much in the way of plot. There's still a lot we don't know about the movie, and we have plenty of unanswered questions. Now that the official synopsis has been released, some mysteries are solved — and others are left enigmatic. Here's #Marvel's synopsis:

Thor's world is about to explode in Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok. His devious brother, Loki, has taken over Asgard, the powerful Hela has emerged to steal the throne for herself and Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe. To escape captivity and save his home from imminent destruction, Thor must first win a deadly alien contest by defeating his former ally and fellow Avengers... The Incredible Hulk!

So it seems that #Loki — who seized the throne in The Dark World while disguised as Odin — will be ousted by an angry and ambitious Hela, who quickly banishes Thor to the other side of the galaxy. However, we're left wondering how those scenes in New York City factor into this.

In the trailer, Hela destroys Thor's hammer in an NYC alleyway, and when the camera pans out we catch a glimpse of Loki being blown back from the blast. We already knew that Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston were filming scenes in NYC. So does this happen before Hela takes the throne? If so, how did Thor find out about Loki impersonating Odin, and why are they in New York?

But it's not all unanswered questions. The synopsis also gave us a crafty hint about the film's ending: "Thor's world is about to explode." Ever since the title was released, fans have speculated that Asgard would be destroyed in Thor: Ragnarok, fulfilling Heimdall's prophecy from Age of Ultron. Does the official synopsis confirm this theory, or is it just clever wording? We'll find out when the movie is released in November!

(Source: Rochi Shion)