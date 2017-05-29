#ThorRagnarok was being overshadowed by some of the other huge #Marvel movies releasing this year like #SpiderManHomecoming and #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy2. However, this all changed when the first teaser trailer dropped and included so many fantastic moments! Ever since then, Thor: Ragnarok has drastically moved up on the list of the highest anticipated films of the year. Now, some concept art has leaked online revealing a dark tone for the upcoming #Thor movie

New Thor: Ragnarok Concept Art Makes The Film Look Even More Incredible

A photo of a limited print I illustrated & signed for the hardcover Marvel Creating the Cinematic Universe gallery book @QAGOMA #MarvelGOMA pic.twitter.com/uzIViFNRsX — Andy Park (@andyparkart) May 27, 2017

Feast your eyes, Marvel fans. This newly unveiled concept art appeared on MCU artist Andy Park's Twitter a few days ago, and the internet can't get enough of it! The poster contains the key players in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe installment. On the top we see Thor himself, dressed up in his awe-inspiring gladiator costume, wielding two swords in his hands as a replacement for Mjolnir, which will be unfortunately destroyed in the beginning of the film.

R.I.P. Mjolnir [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Also, we can see Odin, Valkyrie, and the Incredible Hulk sitting below Loki, who's looking very sinister indeed. While we expect to see Loki to begin turning away from his trickster ways in this movie, perhaps this concept art is telling us to give up hope on that front. In fact, it looks like Loki could be planning another big scheme and will double-cross his brother when he gets the chance. Whether or not this will happen is too hard to tell, but one thing we should all take into consideration is that Loki is a wild card and at any second he could pull the rug out from under Thor.

As ominous as Loki appears on this leaked poster art, it is Hela who comes across as the largest threat. Her shadow stretches across the poster in mischievous fashion while Thor's lightning strikes down the middle. I believe the message this poster is trying to convey is the classic good vs. evil, or light vs. dark conflict, which has been conveyed through hundreds of films.

The last major thing I gleaned from this poster art comes from Odin's appearance. Without having seen this poster, we already knew that the major players of the story would be Thor, Loki, Hela, the Hulk and Valkyrie, while Odin, Doctor Strange, the Grandmaster and others would be playing supporting roles. However, this poster art suggests that Odin will take on a larger role than we originally imagined. Odin is supposedly on Earth at the moment, and as some set photos from last year and the Doctor Strange post-credit scene suggest, wet will see Thor and Loki searching for their father with the help of Stephen Strange in New York.

All in all, the poster looks magnificent, and despite the light tone and humor, the movie will also feature some darker themes. We can only hope that this gorgeous piece of artwork will be officially revealed by Marvel at some point before the movie's released in theaters.

Thor: Ragnarok releases in theaters on November 3rd, 2017.

What do YOU guys think of this poster? Are you looking forward to Thor: Raganrok? Tell me below!