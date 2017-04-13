The Thor: Ragnarok trailer recently arrived to shake the #MCU and our hearts to their core. It was everything we had hoped for when it comes to a Thor adventure: It had cosmic excitement, fun, an overall great tone... and believe it or not, a Silver Surfer reference.

One of the standouts from the teaser was the very last sequence, where we see #Thor getting ready to fight his first opponent in the Grandmaster's arena, and subsequently discovering his rival to be his longtime friend and fellow Avenger, The Hulk.

It was a fun moment that detracted from all the world-destroying chaos going on. But what if I told you that part also holds a reference to a beloved legendary and cosmic Marvel character?

A Veiled Silver Surfer Reference

[Credit: Marve Comics]

That last trailer bit is actually a homage to a very specific scene in the Planet Hulk storyline, one featuring the Silver Surfer. The #comicbook sequence in question centers around Hulk's first battle in the other-wordly arena of Sakaar.

When he first enters, the Green Goliath isn't informed who his mighty fists will go up against. So he's surprised to see the Silver Surfer stepping into the battle ground.

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

Hulk makes sure the shining man a few feet away from him is indeed his cosmic buddy. After the Silver Surfer replies with a weakened "yes", Hulk is asked whether they know each other. The green giant replies:

"He's the Silver Surfer. He's my..."

To which Surfer finishes:

"Friend".

#ThorRagnarok's scene plays out remarkably similarly. Thor sees Hulk rampage through the door and after excitedly screaming in joy, he informs all of the confused spectators:

"He's a friend from work!"

The Silver Surfer vs. Hulk [Credit: Marvel Comics]

Granted, the scenes aren't exactly the same given their different situations, but the dynamic and essence between them remain the same, so the homage is quite obvious.

Now, because of the rumors that have been going around regarding a Fantastic Four/MCU crossover, I bet you're wondering whether this signals Fox allowing Galactus and his trusty herald to be integrated into the MCU any time soon. Unfortunately for everyone eager for a "yes", not at all. Thor: Ragnarok was heavily inspired by the #PlanetHulk comic book storyline, so references like this one are to be expected. It's ultimately a fun and clever nod to the Surfer and his scene.

With that said, it's worth noting that this #SilverSurfer reference is an indirect continuation of the Easter Egg game Fox started with Marvel Studios with the release of Logan. Last month, we learned that the film contained a clever-blink-and-you'll-miss-it Captain America Easter Egg. Will this dynamic between the studios continue? That's all up in the air right now but for our #EasterEgg-craving sakes, let's hope so.

With Planet Hulk playing a big part in shaping Ragnarok, we should expect different new nods to it as the film's release date gets closer. If you can't wait to see what other surprises Thor's third solo outing has for us, don't forget to check out Thor: Ragnarok once it flies into theaters on November, 2017.

What did you think about Thor: Ragnarok's Silver Surfer homage? Let me know in the comments!