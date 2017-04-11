The Thor: Ragnarok trailer dropped yesterday, much to the delight of pretty much everyone. Teasing a new, '80s-neon-infused style, Ragnarok breaks out of the mold of previous Thor movies, promising to change the God of Thunder, and the #MCU, forever. There are so many huge moments from the trailer — Hela apparently destroying Asgard, Valkyrie's impressive entrance, Thor greeting his old work buddy Hulk — so it's easy to miss those crafty clues that set up an interesting situation for upcoming #Marvel movies.

We all know the drill by now: Every MCU movie sets up another part of the universe, even in a small way, aligning all the pieces on the board for the epic showdown between Thanos and the Avengers in Infinity War next year. Although Thor: Ragnarok is mostly a standalone movie, it will tie into Infinity War somehow — and it now seems likely that Ragnarok will reveal the location of one of the final Infinity Stones. Check out the trailer again and see if you can spot it:

There are many theories as to where the final two Infinity Stones are. By now, the Marvel movies have revealed the location of four gems, leaving just two more that are still MIA. Thanos's plan is to collect these stones and pop them in his tailor-made Infinity Gauntlet, which would grant him ultimate power over the cosmos. So far, all the known gems are in safe(ish) hands, but what about the final two? Thor: Ragnarok may have just told us where one of them is — and it's somewhere none of us expected.

Does Thor's Hammer Hide The Soul Gem?

Not much is known about Mjolnir. According to Odin (in the first Thor movie), Thor's Hammer was forged "in the heart of a dying star," though this contradicts the comic origin which stipulates that the hammer was made by Dwarven blacksmiths. Mjolnir is incredibly powerful, granting the wielder "all the power of Thor" — super strength, flight, and control over lightning.

And yet, we still don't know exactly why the hammer was made, and by whom... so could it be hiding the Soul Gem? This is a definite possibility. As Hela destroys Mjolnir in the Ragnarok trailer, we can see that there is a bright light shining from within the hammer, which could mean that an Infinity Stone is hiding inside.

Hela cracks the hammer. [Credit: Marvel]

Hela squeezes the hammer, cracking its external structure and revealing the bright power within. This is tantalizingly intriguing, leading to so many questions: Why does the interior of Mjolnir glow? And what gives the hammer its power anyway? So here's the theory — Mjolnir contains the Soul Gem. And this actually explains a lot about the hammer, specifically the nature of its power.

We know that the Infinity Stones have strange and wonderful properties, and that they lean toward goodness, and corrupt those who are already bad. In Guardians of the Galaxy, the gem inside the Orb could only be controlled when the Guardians all worked together (the power of friendship!); in The Avengers Loki was corrupted further by the Scepter; in Age of Ultron the Mind Gem gave Vision life and sentience.

Vision is powered by the Mind Gem. [Credit: Marvel]

With that in mind, if Mjolnir contains the Soul Gem then this could explain why someone must be worthy in order to wield it — because the stone is, in some strange way, choosing the bearer. This would also explain why the hammer gives Thor his powers rather than him being naturally superpowered.

But why the Soul Gem in particular? That's where the T.H.A.N.O.S. theory comes in.

T.H.A.N.O.S: The Key To The Gems' Locations

This fan theory has been floating around for a few years now, and although at first it seemed a little whacky, the movies have slowly been proving the theory right. The idea is that the location of each stone corresponds with a letter in Thanos's name, as the below infographic describes:

The T.H.A.N.O.S. theory spelled out.

Just as predicted, the Infinity Stones' containers do spell out Thanos: We already have the Tesseract (Captain America: The First Avenger), the Aether (Thor: The Dark World), the Orb (Guardians of the Galaxy), and the Scepter (The Avengers). Doctor Strange later checked another Infinity Stone off this list — the Eye of Agamotto housed the Time Gem, and because the Eye was technically a necklace, that goes with the theory. This just leaves the letter H, meaning the location of the final gem will likely start with that letter. And guess what letter "hammer" starts with.

Sure, it's still just a theory, but put this together with the Ragnarok trailer, and it's starting to seem more and more likely that the Soul Gem is hidden inside Thor's hammer. The nature of the Soul Gem in particular could explain the worthiness aspect, as each gem has different properties corresponding with its name — it may very well be that the Soul Gem tests the purity of a person's soul, so only those who are worthy may wield it.

Thor might be ripped, but he's not yet worthy. [Credit: Marvel}

If the Soul Gem really is inside Mjolnir, this revelation would tie in neatly with Infinity War, reminding viewers about the importance of the Infinity Stones without overshadowing Ragnarok's plot. It could be that Hela doesn't recognize Mjolnir's cosmic significance, leaving the Soul Gem untouched — and vulnerable to Thanos.

Of course, there are other theories — with another likely location for the gem being Hela herself — but personally I think it would be really cool for one of the Infinity Stones to have been hiding in plain sight all along. At least we don't have too long until we find out!

