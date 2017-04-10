Marvel is releasing three more installments into the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe. First, we will be able to see Star-Lord, Rocket, and our favorite characters save the galaxy once again in #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy2, which is being released in theaters in only a few weeks. This is one of the most anticipated movies of the year along with #SpiderManHomecoming, which is our favorite Marvel character's first solo movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, fans are looking over the third and possibly most epic #Marvel movie being released in November: #ThorRagnarok. Marvel has finally released the first trailer for the epic fantasy movie (view above) featuring Thor, Hulk, Loki and even Doctor Strange! This was easily one of the best trailers of 2017 thus far, so let's take a look at some of the best moments this teaser showcased.

1. The Intro

'Thor: Ragnarok' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

"Now, I know what you're thinking... how did this happen? Well, it's a long story"

That's right: Thor himself just broke the fourth wall in the best way possible! Right off the bat, we are submerged into a creepy lava fortress of some sort, with Thor wrapped up in chains being lowered to the hot, magma floor. This is where Thor delivers the first line, which perfectly sets the tone for the remainder of the teaser trailer.

Will Ragnarok appear in 'Thor: Ragnarok'? [Credit: Marvel Studios]

You would think that this sequence takes place after every other event showcased in the teaser. However, the God of Thunder is still rocking his luscious locks, so this could take place after his first encounter with Hela. We'll have to wait until Marvel releases more trailers and the full film to put this scene into context.

My crazy (but not far-fetched) prediction is that Thor will come into contact with Ragnarok in this scene, who is a massive threat from the Thor source material. The movie title "Ragnarok" is based off of the comic book series. In this storyline, Ragnarok is an end-of-days type scenario where Odin, Thor and the rest of the Norse gods all die and the nine realms are completely obliterated in the process.

Later down the line, Thor finally broke Ragnarok’s cycle of death and destruction (pictured above). Clearly, this probably won't play out in the movies, but the Marvel movies have always taken characters and changed their roles to make them fit within the context of the cinematic universe.

2. R.I.P. Mjölnir

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

Before we got to see the first Thor: Ragnarok trailer this morning, the promotional art for the movie showed Thor wielding other weapons besides his iconic hammer, Mjölnir, which he has been using long before the events of Thor. Then, the first 20 seconds of the teaser trailer answer that question in an epic fashion: Hela crushes Thor's primary weapon into minuscule pieces.

The end of Mjolnir? 'Thor: Ragnarok' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Not only was this the most epic way to see Mjölnir destroyed, but this raises a lot of questions. For example, is this the last time we will see Mjölnir in the MCU? While I would never say never — and it would be a very difficult decision by Marvel to completely erase this iconic hammer from the #Thor movies — it does make a lot of sense.

From a storyline point of view, Marvel is trying to breathe life back into the Thor character as his popularity hasn't been close to other characters such as Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk or Spider-Man. Getting rid of Thor's hammer would put a risky but necessary spin on Thor's character and will open the door to new and creative opportunities. So, while it's sad to see such an integral part of the Thor character be erased, I am onboard with this bold decision by Marvel.

3. Asgard Is Destroyed

'Thor: Ragnarok' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Remember the part where I stated that we probably won't see the "Ragnarok" comic book storyline be adapted in this movie? I still stand by that statement, but just like other Marvel movies in the past, this movie will adapt certain plot points and events from the memorable comic series.

In the trailer, we see an awesome sequence of Hela saying, "Asgard is dead" and then leaving Thor's home in shambles. This was a really neat part of the teaser, as we got to see the beautiful realm of Asgard see such large-scale destruction and death. Considering this is only the teaser trailer, we should expect a lot more damage to unfold in the actual film this November.

4. Thor Is Captured By The Grandmaster

'Thor: Ragnarok' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

For a teaser trailer, this certainly gave us a great idea of the basic plot without diving too deep into spoiler territory. From the look of the trailer, Thor will be banished from a desolated Asgard and sent to a never-before-seen planet. This is where he will be captured and Valkyrie will bring the God of Thunder to the Grandmaster (played by Jeff Goldblum).

This is easily one of my personal favorite moments of the trailer, as it perfectly captures the main idea and the tone of the movie at the same time. We see Thor sitting back in a chair and the Grandmaster asking Valkyrie what she has brought for him today, to which she replies, "a contender." The look on Thor's face (pictured above) is absolutely classic, as he has no idea what he's about to get himself into. Also, this movie has such a Star Wars and Guardians of the Galaxy vibe to it. That alone makes me super excited to see this movie in theaters!

5. Thor Vs. Hulk Part II

'Thor: Ragnarok' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Ever since the movie has been announced, Marvel has been hyping up an epic gladiator match between Thor and the Incredible #Hulk. To see a tiny glimpse of this in the teaser was a dream come true and was nothing less of mind-blowing. I've been saying since the beginning that Thor: Ragnarok has the chance of being the best Marvel movie of the year, and the picture above speaks a thousand words alone.

Round 2? 'The Avengers' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

The Grandmaster is pitting Thor and Hulk against each other, but little does he know that they know each other "from work." This is why Thor is so excited when he sees Hulk and screams "Yes!" when he sees his green pal smash through the door. All in all, this will certainly be a huge highlight from the movie and I cannot wait to see Hulk and Thor go at it for a second time.

Thor: Ragnarok releases in theaters on November 3rd.

