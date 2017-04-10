Thor: Ragnarok is seven months away, and given the scale, awesome characters, promising storyline and incredible director, comic book fans have been eagerly awaiting for an official piece of footage. Fortunately, in a surprise move by Marvel Studios to ease our hunger for material on the God of Thunder's cosmic adventure, the studio released the very first trailer.

As we've come to expect from an MCU-based adventure, the trailer is full of things that instantly stick out and are worth talking about to get our geek minds going for a few more months, so let's take a look:

Thor Trapped In Surtur's Realm

'Thor: Ragnarok' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

It's very easy to think of this location as Hela's realm, but I'm almost certain this is actually Muspelheim, Surtur, the fire demon's domain.

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

The small demonic faces in the corner and ominous lava give it away. We already know Surtur will be one of the film's main baddies, but I love how the trailer teased his arrival without showing the guy just yet.

What I find interesting is that we see Hela in Muspelheim. Could a partnership between her and Surtur be in the horizon? Given their similar world domination goals, it's completely possible.

A Hel Of A Powerful Villain

'Thor: Ragnarok' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

In case you were worried about Hela being yet another forgettable Marvel villain, here's your answer: She catches Mjölnir in mid-air as it's about to hit her in the face at full speed. I mean, I don't know about you, but I'd stay away from anyone that can do this to one of the most powerful weapons in the galaxy:

'Thor: Ragnarok' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

which leads to...

Mjölnr's Destruction

'Thor: Ragnarok' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

This means that Mjölnir will not be lost in space as we previously thought, but destroyed. That's a big departure from the Unworthy Thor comic book (upon which this film seems to be partially based).

It's also worthy (heh, pun) to note that Mjölnr's destruction explains why Thor isn't wielding the hammer in the Infinity War concept art we saw last year. Will Thor ever get his trusty hammer back? We'll have to wait and see, but things aren't looking so good.

The Destruction Of Asgard

'Thor: Ragnarok' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

From what we're able to see, it looks like Ragnarok will kick off at the very beginning of the movie. Marvel is known for the mystery behind its trailers, so giving away the film's climactic moment doesn't look like a possibility for the studio. This means that Hela starts out Ragnarok with the eradication of Asgard.

This time Thor, Loki, Hulk and (as we know by now) Doctor Strange will have to focus on preventing any other part of the multiverse from meeting Asgard's fate. That's a very intriguing dynamic that I'm really excited to see play out. That raises the question: What will happen to the remaining Gods?

Valkyrie Vs Hela

'Thor: Ragnarok' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

We get to see Valkyrie charging at Hela, riding her pegasus like the badass that she is. Of course, as we see just a few seconds later, things don't go well for our noble warrior or her army. However, knowing Valkyrie, she's not about to give up without a serious fight.

#TaikaWaititi nailed the printed page aesthetic right here. It looks like a panel ripped straight out of a comic book page.

Our First Look At Karl Urban As Skurge

'Thor: Ragnarok' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Karl Urban's Skurge has been one of the biggest mysteries of the movie. Last year, the actor posted a picture on Instagram of himself sporting the character's signature haircut. This is our first official look at him as the Executioner, and I have to say, he looks incredible. Guns? Check. Mean attitude? Check.

I'm just curious to see what he's actually doing in the split second he's in the trailer. Last year, Karl Urban stated about the character:

“There’s a bit of a few hours at the gym lifting heavy things… The irony is that you won’t actually see my body in this movie under the costume that I have, but it’s important for me to get into the zone and feel [the part].”

So, with a journey, could the Executioner go to the light side to stop Hela? We'll have to wait to see, but it's completely possible.

Heimdall's Triumphant Return

'Thor: Ragnarok' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Heimdall is also seen in the trailer. If you're puzzled about his appearance, just remember his home world was destroyed by a powerful Goddess looking to finish off the entire universe. Could he play an important part later on in the movie? We haven't seen Heimdall really be awesome in the past two #Thor movies, so it would be great to see him as part of the crew that prevents the apocalypse. As Idris Elba once wisely said:

'Pacific Rim' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Loki In Battle

'Thor: Ragnarok' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Here, we see Loki battling forces invading his previous Asgard. I'm curious to see where this sequence leads. #Loki has been impersonating Odin for years, so what exactly caused this invasion, and why is the God of Mischief taking part in the battle as himself? From what we saw earlier in the trailer, Asgard is about to get destroyed,

Thor Is Ready For Battle With His Signature Helmet

'Thor: Ragnarok' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

We finally saw it: After six years with Chris Hemsworth as Thor, we finally saw the hero wearing his iconic helmet in battle. This new design is much sleeker and futuristic than the one we saw in 2011's Thor.

Thor's classic look [Credit: Marvel Studios]

It's surprising how, even with all the mayhem happening in the trailer, a brief look at a helmet makes us nerds go crazy with excitement.

The Incredible Friend From Work

'Thor: Ragnarok' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

After months of images and teases of what it would be, we are finally able to see Hulk in full Gladiator mode, ready to take on Thor. Of course, the God of Thunder has no idea what he's getting himself into, believing the Green Goliath will not tear him apart. But going by how angry Hulk looks, that may not be the case.

Fortunately, we already know both heroes will make it out of the Grandmaster's arena to prevent the end of the universe. Let's just hope we get a few exciting action sequences. After all, this is Hulk vs. Thor.

Wait, Loki Is Working With The Grandmaster?

'Thor: Ragnarok' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Out of everything in the trailer, this is one of the things that surprised me the most. As Thor is fighting to survive in the arena, Loki is seated in the same room as the Grandmaster, watching his brother fight for his life. So, what is going on here? Is he working for Jeff Goldblum? Is he a prisoner? Going by his garments, I would put my money on the former.

Look, let's be honest here: Loki betraying Thor is not a surprise by this point. However, the character already has a few things going for him that make this a lot more interesting: His involvement in the battle in Asgard (as we saw above), him impersonating Odin as ruler of Asgard. As always, it's hard to figure out what the guy has up his sleeve.

See also:

I have to say, this is an incredible trailer. Superhero movies are beginning to get a bit formulaic in certain areas, so a desire to show too much in promotional material can be understandable to try to stand apart from the competition. Here is completely different. It manages to give us the right flavor for the movie while still leaving a major question mark over our heads as we wonder what in the world we just saw.

Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters on November 3, 2017.