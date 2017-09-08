If you didn't already have enough reasons to be excited about Thor: Ragnarok, here's another one — the relationship between Thor and Valkyrie has been revealed, and it's both unexpected and totally awesome. In the comics, Valkyrie and Thor have an on-again off-again romance, but while the two are both formidable heroes, there is a clear imbalance of power: Valkyrie might be a Norse warrior, but she's no god of thunder.

Ragnarok, however, seeks to shake up the dynamic between these two characters, setting up Valkyrie as a hero of legend — one who Thor has long idolized. In a recent set visit, Chris Hemsworth revealed Thor's opinion of Valkyrie to a few different publications. Here's what he had to say:

"It’s like Thor’s meeting his hero. He’s absolutely smitten by her, and because of her history being Valkyrie and all that."

In this version of the story, Valkyrie has been fighting her battles for a long, long time. She's war-hardened and skilled, known as one of Asgard's best and badass-est. And of course, in the #MCU, as one of the Asgardians, Valkyrie is also considered a god, meaning she's more on a par with Thor than her comic book incarnation.

So it's easy to understand why Thor idolizes Valkyrie. Yet, as star-struck as he is when he first meets her, Thor is also struck with something else:

"But she’s also this beautiful woman, so he’s kind of caught off guard. She could beat the shit out of him if she wanted. I think he hasn’t come up against that very often."

In fact, Valkyrie is the one to bag Thor up and bring him to the Grandmaster, so their first meeting is bound to be an action-packed one! But Valkyrie soon becomes part of Team Thor — a.k.a. "the Revengers" — as Thompson explained:

"Valkyrie becomes sort of a part of this team. When we meet her, she’s hanging out on another planet called Sakaar and she is this Asgardian expat. She meets Thor and Hulk, and she has sort of a similar goal that they do. They become friends and teammates in a way."

It's really nice to see that Thor's attraction to Valkyrie is combined with not only respect but idolization. In cinema it's rare to see male characters look up to female ones, let alone consider women to be their heroes. Put that together with the fact that Thor and Valkyrie are friends and team-mates, and you've got a really compelling relationship that, personally, I can't wait to see develop further. This dynamic is both refreshing and is sure to be entertaining to watch when Ragnarok hits cinemas.

(Source: Comicbookmovie.com, Collider)