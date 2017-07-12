Thor: Ragnarok is inching ever closer to its November premiere, and Marvel is getting ready to unleash its marketing push for the film. We have already seen an amazing trailer and several posters for the film, but Thor: Ragnarok is beginning to go global. The marketing push recently hit Japan, and because certain words don’t translate directly in other languages, the international marketers have given Thor: Ragnarok a new name — which might just be better than the original.

Thor: Ragnarok's Japanese Title

Marvel Comic's Senior Vice President of Creative & Creator Development, C.B. Cebulski recently took to Instagram to share the new Japanese poster for Thor: Ragnarok. In the post, Cebulski revealed that the title Thor: Ragnarok has be changed for the Japanese audiences to Mighty Thor: Battle Royale:

As "Ragnarok" is not a familiar term in Japan, the upcoming movie is being called "Mighty Thor: Battle Royale" here!

Mighty Thor: Battle Royale is an apt title for the film based on the Planet Hulk comic story, as it promises a fun free-for-all of action and excitement. As far as translations go, Mighty Thor: Battle Royale is fairly accurate, and as we have seen from other films, the translation can sometimes be vastly different from the original. For example, The Fast and Furious franchise is known as Wild Speed in Japan, with the latest film, Fate of the Furious, being translated to, Wild Speed: Ice Break.

Animated film titles tend to be translated into very literal interpretations of their plots, and each one is more delightful than the last. Pixar’s Up – which has a very ambiguous title – magically became Grandpa Carl’s Flying House for Japanese audiences, and Ratatouille was translated to Remy’s Delicious Restaurant.

The wonderful film Despicable Me may have the best translation, being known in Japan as Mysterious Thief Gru’s Moon Theft 3D – which basically describes the whole film in one short sentence. The Japanese translations of film titles can be extremely literal, a little silly-sounding in English, and in the case of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, oddly poetic too. The popular teen comedy was re-titled Ferris, Suddenly One Morning.

Titles aside, we can’t wait to see the third Thor movie, as it promises to be one of the most epic #MCU films yet. Fans get to see their favorite Asgardians wage war against new foes, and if that weren’t enough, we finally get to see Thor and Hulk throw down.

Make sure you catch Thor: Ragnarok when it hits theaters on November 3, 2017.

Sound off! What do you think of the title, Mighty Thor: Battle Royale? Let your voice be heard in the comments section below.