Minor trailer-related spoilers for Thor: Ragnarok follow.

The first official #MarvelStudios trailer for Thor: Ragnarok is finally here, and it is even more exciting and explosive than we had imagined, all soaked in director Taika Waititi's trademark style and humor. If you haven't seen it yet, check it out below before we go any further!

There's a lot of exciting stuff to unpack, even in these short two minutes, from seeing Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) don their iconic comic book helms, to finally getting our first proper look at Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) Hulking out #PlanetHulk style. And we have to say, we're digging the Short Hair Thor-cut.

See also:

But perhaps the most incredible part of the trailer was seeing Cate Blanchett fully realized as #Hela, the MCU's goddess of death. We'd previously heard reports that Hela would be able to wield #Mjolnir, a feat few characters in the Marvel Universe are able to achieve. But the trailer revealed that she can't just stop the unstoppable hammer in mid-air, she also has the power to destroy the uru-forged weapon. And with a smirk, she does just that.

Hela destroys Mjolnir [Credit: Marvel Studios]

This is a pretty big reveal to put in the trailer, so it's safe to assume this happens early on in the movie, especially as Thor ends up in the Grandmaster's (Jeff Goldblum) gladiatorial ring without Mjolnir at his side. A nice call-back to the character's introduction to the MCU in Thor, where the God of Thunder had to learn to navigate a new world after being stripped of his power due to his unworthiness.

Removing Mjolnir from #Thor is usually done to dampen his power, as with the hammer at his command he is nearly unbeatable. During the largest and most recent Ragnarok of the Marvel Comics Universe the hammer was damaged and separated from Thor, although in this case it fell through the dimensional fabric of space time and ended up creating a tear in Hell itself.

Mjolnir is damaged [Credit: Marvel Comics]

But in the Ragnarok teaser trailer Mjolnir is not merely damaged, it is destroyed altogether. The hammer itself shatters around the hilt, falling to the ground in pieces. So what does this mean for Thor going forward? As a God he still possesses a menagerie of powers, but without his primary weapon he is certainly weakened.

And it's important to remember that Mjolnir is not merely a weapon, it's a symbol of Thor's righteousness, both as a God and as a person. "You are not worthy," he jokingly tells the rest of the Avengers in Age of Ultron when they try and fail to lift Mjolnir. The hammer serves as a reminder that — as Spider-Man would say — with great power comes great responsibility. And as a God amongst men, Thor has more responsibility than most.

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

By shattering the symbol of his divinity, Hela has done more than just depower Thor, she's destroyed his benchmark for knowing himself as a character. Perhaps this means that Thor will come to understand his own worth in a new way in Ragnarok, rather than becoming lost again. Heck, even the haircut suggests that we're going to be seeing a totally new Thor this time around.

The biggest question remains, can Mjolnir be reforged? The comics have proven that it can be repaired using the Odinforce or Asgard's enchanted Dwarven forge, but from the looks of things, Asgard pretty much gets leveled in Ragnarok.

Furthermore, though it has multiple origins in the comics, the Mjolnir of the #MCU was "forged in the heart of a dying star" as we learned in Thor, so perhaps the energy of another dying star will be needed to forge a new weapon for the God of Thunder. After all, he's going to need the hammer at his side when Thanos (Josh Brolin) comes knocking for Avengers: Infinity War.

The forging of Mjolnir [Credit: Marvel Comics]

We'll have to wait until the end of the year to find out whether or not Thor manages to get his groove back in Ragnarok, but if this trailer taught us nothing else, it's that Hela is a villain who we shouldn't underestimate. Hell, if she could break Mjolnir, she might just be the one to break the run of Marvel's villain problem.

Thor: Ragnarok is set for release November 3, 2017 in the US. What was your favorite part of the new trailer? Tell us in the comments below!