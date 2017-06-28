Funko has quickly become one of the hottest toy companies on the market, with several popular collectible lines, including the POP! figures, the adorable Dorbz, the playful Rock Candy, and the cute Mystery Minis. Fans rush to stores to buy up these rare and collectible figures that have become even more valuable in recent years. Their #Marvel line has become so huge that it's no surprise we're seeing some great additions for the upcoming Thor: Ragnorak. How many of these will you add to your collection?

Thor (Pre-Haircut)

[Credit: Funko Toys / Marvel Studios]

#ThorRagnorak clearly needs a Thor POP! figure, and this is a new take on the iconic Norse God, showing him sporting a new, longer beard, and holding his helmet. This POP! is straight out of the trailer when Thor is preparing for battle in the gladiator pit. Hopefully we will get a post-haircut #Thor with the red face paint as an exclusive.

The Grandmaster

[Credit: Funko Toys / Marvel Studios]

A new addition to the #MCU in Ragnorak is the Grandmaster, portrayed by Jeff Goldblum. The Grandmaster is actually the brother of a character we were introduced to in Thor: The Dark World — The Collector. They are Elders of the Universe, and the Grandmaster is often portrayed bringing heroes and villains together to fight for his amusement. It will be interesting to see his connections to #Loki, the Collector and Thanos as he has been confirmed to return in Infinity War next year.

Hela

[Credit: Funko Toys / Marvel Studios]

Surprisingly, Funko revealed two Hela POP! figures in this line. Neither are confirmed as exclusives, but in previous Marvel POP! lines, most variant figures have been exclusive at retailers such as Wal-Mart, Hot Topic, Target or Gamestop. It's likely that one of these collectables could be one such exclusive. Hela is also a new addition the MCU in Ragnorak and — if the trailer is to be believed — the film's main villain. In the trailer alone, we've already seen her fight Thor, destroy Mjolnir and shout "Asgard is dead!"

Loki

[Credit: Funko Toys / Marvel Studios]

You can't have a Thor film without our favorite Marvel villain, Loki, and he needs his own POP! too! We're not sure what kind of a role Loki will play in the film. When we left him last, he had faked his death and was masquerading as Odin, the ruler of Asgard. In the trailer we see him wielding two daggers (as portrayed in the POP! figure) as well as sitting with the Grandmaster as Thor enters the gladiator arena. What kind of connection will he have with the Elder of the Universe?

Heimdall

[Credit: Funko Toys / Marvel Studios]

No surprise that Heimdall returns as a POP! figure for Thor's third movie. His figure wields a sword and is robed just like he is in the trailer. It's also interesting to note that he is without his iconic helmet. If Asgard has been destroyed what would Heimdall do, and where would he go? Does his inclusion in the POP! line mean he'll have a more significant role to play in this film?

Gladiator Hulk

[Credit: Funko Toys / Marvel Studios]

I saved the best for last! Gladiator Hulk has been a long awaited POP! figure for many a fan. He has some amazing detail and looks awesome! How did he get to the Grandmaster's arena? Did Loki have a hand in it as well? How will #Hulk react to Thor as his opponent?

Ragnorak Line.....So far! [Credit: Funko Toys]

This most likely isn't all the Funko POP! figures for Thor: Ragnorak, either. It's likely that more will be announced — especially the exclusives — as we get closer to the film's release date. I'm hoping for a Valkyrie, Lady Sif, Odin, Skurge and possibly even Doctor Strange — stay tuned!

November can't come fast enough. I think this third film of the Thor trilogy is going to be its best!

Which of these POP! figures are you most excited to see?