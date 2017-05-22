Sony is supercharging Venom, the frequent Spider-Man adversary and occasional anti-hero, to star in his own movie.

That means the toothy guy needs someone to fight – someone other than Spider-Man, since the Web-Slinger won't be in this movie. It'll be interesting to see how Sony establishes the character without Tom Holland's version of Peter Parker. Since the director of Spider-Man: Homecoming recently confirmed Venom won't be part of the MCU, it means Spider-Man won't be part of Sony's cinematic universe either.

It seems like Sony intends to build a cinematic universe around Hardy's character rather than Spider-Man by excluding Tom Holland's version of #SpiderMan. If that's the case, the Venom movie will probably be centered around Eddie Brock's journey to becoming Venom. Unless Brock is the villain, in which case another hero might be called to stop him, the title character will probably face off against some villainous adversary once Brock fully embraces the Venom symbiote.

So with the prospect of Eddie Brock being the hero of Venom, we'll probably see him physically confronting a villain, or possibly more than one. If so, here are three likeliest villains for Eddie Brock to confront in Venom.

1. Carnage (Cletus Kasady)

Cletus Kasady, a.k.a. Carnage, is the first villain that comes to mind for Venom. Carnage has been a Spider-Man villain in the past, but he's had more than a fair share of encounters with Venom. It's even reasonable to say Carnage is more closely related to Venom than he is to Spider-Man, since Carnage and Venom's origins as superhumans both started with the symbiotes.

'Venom Vs. Carnage' [Credit: Marvel Comics]

The symbiotes are alien parasites that made their way to Earth, bonding with human hosts. Eddie Brock bonded with the black symbiote and Cletus Kasady bonded with the red symbiote, transforming the men into Venom and Carnage. Keeping their origins in mind, the introduction of the Venom symbiote could be accompanied by Carnage as well.

2. Black Cat (Felicia Hardy)

Technically, Black Cat isn't a villain in the Marvel universe. She's a serious burglar, but she's never been one for villainous tactics or mercilessly killing people. Black Cat has taken lives to accomplish her goals, but she's more focused on stealing than killing.

'Secret Wars' [Credit: Marvel Comics]

Aside from her status as a somewhat impartial character, Black Cat may be portrayed as a villain in the upcoming Venom movie seeing as how a Black Cat movie is expected to follow Venom. In that scenario, a set up for Black Cat's character could feasibly depict her as an unstoppable burglar, one who can't be caught by anyone, until Eddie Brock gets in her way as Venom.

3. The Jury (Orwell Taylor and Maxwell Taylor)

Two other villains who could show up are the Taylors, Orwell and Maxwell. In the comics, after Venom killed Orwell Taylor's eldest son, Hugh, Orwell began forming the vigilante team known as the Jury. Forming the team took some time so he recruited his younger son, Maxwell, and a few members of the Guardsmen. Once the Jury was assembled, Orwell Taylor set his sights on Venom. Their first encounter with Venom almost concluded with Venom's death but he was able to escape with the help of Roland Treece.

'Venom: Lethal Protector' [Credit: Marvel Comics]

Keeping the Jury's comic origins in mind, I could see either Orwell or Maxwell assembling the Jury, making them an antithesis to Eddie Brock's Venom. Since it's fair to consider their connection to Venom in the comics as evidence towards a similar conflict unfolding in the upcoming movie, then the Jury could feasibly be introduced as a criminal element who is attempting to draw Venom out of hiding. If so, that explanation would also tie in to the claim of Eddie Brock being an anti-hero, one who's tasked with defeating vigilante teams like the Jury.

What Other Villains Would You Want To See In Venom?

Aside from those three candidates, there are plenty of other villains who'd be perfect for the Venom movie. Between the numerous symbiote created villains and Eddie Brock's other foes from the comics, any one of them could be depicted as an antithesis to Venom. That said, we'll have to wait for Sony to comment on the matter to have more than theories to base our suggestions on.

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

Venom premieres in theaters on October 5, 2018.

Which Marvel character do you want to see become the villain in the Venom movie? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.