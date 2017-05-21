Only you and your bestie will ever really understand what your friendship is like, but surprisingly, Dory has a little insight into best-friend-hood too. Here are 10 times that #Dory was relatable AF to you and your BFF:

1. A Sobering Experience

When you're wasted in the club and you realize your drunk-ass has wandered away from your best friends:

2. Love Hurts

When you find out your crush is in a relationship and your BFFs do nothing but support and love you through the pain:

3. Just Keep...

When your best friends are drowning in work, but you're trying to keep them positive:

4. Mine! Mine!

When you and your best friend first meet, and you decide that no one else can be friends with them:

5. Fighting Words

When you and your bestie get into a fight and they refuse to talk (or even look at you):

6. Partner In Crime

When the teacher tells you to partner up for an assignment and you and your best friend are in the same class:

7. How You Know You Messed Up

When you've really screwed up bad and you need your friends to bail you out of trouble, so you're trying to look as cute as possible:

8. Take Me Home

When your BFFs have to drag you home once again because you drank way to much on a night out:

9. You Gotta Friend In Me

When you aren't an aggressive person, but someone tries to start a fight with your best friend and you need to step in:

10. Language Of BFFs

When you and your bestie start speaking in the language you invented when you were six that only the two of you understand:

"Yes...that's what friends do: trust"

What do you think? Did you and your bestie see your friendship reflected in these GIFs? Share this article with your BFF and find out!