The hype train for Thor: Ragnarok is in full swing. The amazing trailer broke Disney and Marvel's record for the most views in 24 hours, which was a staggering 136 million! That's an insane feat when you consider when you consider the previous record holders, like juggernauts Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain America: Civil War and The Avengers.

It's safe to say that people are pretty stoked for #ThorRagnarok and the trailer did not disappoint. There were so many wonderful moments in the trailer — most notably when Cate Blanchett's character, Hela, broke the mighty hammer of Thor, Mjolnir. This was an amazing sight to see, but it's not a totally new idea, Thor's hammer has been broken before in the comics and we're going to look back on those moments!

1. The Destroyer

The comic (left) and 'Thor' (right) [Credit: Marvel]

I suppose this one is kind of in the name, seeing as it was The Destroyer. This entry goes back over 50 years, when From Journey Into Mystery #118 dropped in July of 1965, and it still stands as one of the most iconic Thor moments ever! You may recognize The Destroyer from Thor's first solo movie, he was the end villain #Thor had to go up against. I know what you're thinking, "that guy broke the hammer?." Yeah I know, Thor beat him pretty easily, but I don't think the stand-alone movie really did The Destroyer justice!

2. Perrikus

The Mighty Thor with his broken Mjolnir [Credit: Marvel]

Next up on our list is the time Perrikus destroyed Mjolnir in 1999 in the comic Thor: Vol. 2 #10. Perrikus is a Dark God who is extremely powerful and incredibly evil, and when he got free of Odin's chamber, he forged an almighty powerful sword that just cut Mjolnir in half! This resulted in Thor needing to get it forged back together by its true owner in Thor Vol. 2 #11, and then continue to being one of the galaxies mightiest heroes.

3. Bor

From 'Thor vol. 3 #601' [Credit: Marvel]

This next one up on our list is the battle between the mighty Thor and the ridiculously powerful, Bor in Thor Vol. 3 #601. This is when Thor had to protect Earth from being destroyed by Bor, and to do so he had to use every bit of power he had. This meant Thor charging at Bor with Mjolnir, resulting in the shattering of the iconic hammer to save Earth.

4. Exitar

'Thor vol. 1 #388' (left) 'Guardians of The Galaxy' (right) [Credit: Marvel]

So far in the #MCU, we've only seen glimpses of the magnitude of power behind some of the beings in #Marvel. We've seen arguably three Galactic-powerful people so far, with Dormammu from Doctor Strange, Thanos (when he gets the Gauntlet) and the people in question now, the Celestials. We briefly see the Celestials in Guardians of The Galaxy in a flashback showcasing the Infinity Stones.

One of the Celestials, Exitar, is one of the baddest of them all. He's the one who destroys planets if he believes they haven't progressed enough, and when he goes up against Thor in Thor Vol. 1 #388, it's quite the battle. Thor does some great damage with Mjolnir, piercing Exitar's armor only to destroy the hammer in doing so. Thankfully Mjolnir is repaired used "God powers," which I know, sounds incredibly convenient!

5. Molecule Man

'Avengers” vol. 1 #215' (from 1981) [Credit: Marvel]

Last, but certainly not least, is the time Molecule Man unleashed his crazy powers and not only destroyed Mjolnir, but also broke Captain America's shield, Silver Surfer's Board and Iron Man's armor! This insane moment dates back to 1981 and I think it would be cool to see this happen on the big screen.

At the end of the day, we know that Hela will be the one to destroy Mjolnir in Thor: Ragnarok, which is going to be one of the most iconic scenes in MCU history. It's going to be really interesting to see how he fixes the magical, all-powerful hammer. Will it be fixed by one of the Celestials? Will it automatically repair itself when Thor proves worthy again? Or will it just be gone forever? Probably not, but I'm interested to see what happens!

