Spider-Man is swinging into theaters this year, and he's bringing a whole lot of bad guys with him. This time, the wall-crawlers main pains in the neck will be Vulture (#MichaelKeaton), Shocker (#BokeemWoodbine) and Tinkerer (#MichaelChernus). The latter has been an exciting addition for fans, who are eager to see such an obscure comic book character get the live-action treatment in the MCU.

We know a healthy amount of info about Tinkerer, such as him being close friends with Adrian Toomes (Vulture) as the man responsible for the Vulture's snazzy, ship-tearing high-tech armor. Surprisingly, though, we had absolutely no idea of what the actor looked like as the character until today.

Empire released an issue dedicated to #SpiderManHomecoming to prepare for its July release. In it, the magazine offers us our very first look at Michael Chernus as Phineas Mason, a.k.a. Tinkererer. Check it out:

Things don't seem to be going well for him, as he's standing behind Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes, who's not looking happy at all. Normally, I'd be interested in knowing what's going on, but with how violent and threatening we've seen the Vulture get, I think it's wise to stay out of it.

Getting first looks at live-action versions of comic book characters is quite exciting, as it gives us the opportunity to compare just how close or far the film stirred from the source material. So let's do just that.

How Does He Compare To His Comic Book Look?

Classic Tinkerer [Credit: Marvel Comics]

As you can see from the image above, the #MCU version of the character is remarkably different from his comic book counterpart. For starters, Chernus is a lot younger than in the printed page. Homecoming's version of the character is seemingly in his '30s-'40s, while the comic book villain is in his '70s.

The age difference will surely disappoint some fans, but the change was most likely due to the effort to put Peter Parker in a much more youthful environment, evidenced by the casting of #MarissaTomei as Aunt May. Another big difference, along with the obvious stature, is his beard. Facial hair is something his comic book version never sports.

Now, that's not to say the two versions are without their similarities. Upon closer inspection, you'll see a callback to the classic version of the mad inventor: His sweater. It's ultimately a small detail compared to all the changes made to the character, but it's nonetheless a nice reference to the source material. Let's just hope the Tinkerer becomes a worthy #SpiderMan foe in the film.

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters on July 7, 2017.