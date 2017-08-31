DC is working hard in expanding its superhero world on television. One of the company's most anticipated projects has been Titans. After a few years in development hell, Geoff Johns and Akiva Goldsman resurrected the adaptation and it's currently in development. The series will focus on #DickGrayson, a.k.a. Robin, as he gathers a team of other young superheroes to protect the world.

Casting began earlier this month, with the hiring of Teagan Croft as Raven and Anna Diop as Starfire. However, one hero fans couldn't wait to see cast was Batman's star sidekick, #Robin. Well, good news, because our wait is finally over.

DC Has Found Its Robin

Brenton Thwaites in 'Pirates of the Caribbean 5' [Credit: Disney]

According to The Hollywood Reporter, #BrentonThwaites has been cast as Dick Grayson. If you're curious about Thwaites' work, he has an impressive spread of credits on his resumé despite being such a young actor. He's starred in Oculus, The Giver, Maleficent, Gods of Egypt, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, with no less than four more projects on the way. #GeoffJohns had nothing but great things to say about the casting:

"Dick Grayson is one of the most important and iconic heroes in the DC Universe, and it wasn't easy to find him but we have. Brenton has the emotional depth, heart, danger and physical presence of Batman's former protege and the Titans' future leader. We're extremely lucky he's chosen to bring his talents to this project and this character."

Most fans had been guessing the character would be donning his #Nightwing mantle for the show, and judging from Johns' statement, it looks like that might be the case at some point as he is apparently no longer under Batman's wing—but apparently not quite yet the leader of the team. That's quite interesting because Thwaites is 28 years old but definitely has a younger face, so it looks like Titans might be having him play a Dick Grayson who is in his late teens or early 20s. Who knows? That means we might even see his transformation from Robin into Nightwing.

While no release date for the #TeenTitans's live-action adventure has been revealed, the show is expected to premiere on DC Comics' digital platform sometime in 2018.

What do you think about the casting for Robin? Do you think Thhwaites will do a good job as the Boy Wonder? Let me know in the comments!

[Source: The Hollywood Reporter]