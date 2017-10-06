If you like your anti-heroes dark and profane, than I've got some great news for you: Todd McFarlane's upcoming Spawn reboot will be just that. At this year's New York Comic Con, Spawn creator and director gave an update on the Image comics based character's reboot film.

New Details On The Reboot

Speaking at #NYCC, the creator behind the hugely successful comic books said:

"It’s going to be dark, I will have a shark in black water and if you’re swimming he will come and you’ll be gone and he will f*** you up."

The film's dark tone makes perfect sense given that #Spawn is one hell of a dark story. The comic revolves around Albert "Al" Francis Simmons who, upon being murdered, sells his soul to a demon Malebolgia (one of the many rulers of the Hell) in order to see his wife again. Malebolgia, though, has other things in mind for Al and sends him back to earth with no memory as a Hellspawn, one of his soldiers, to do his bidding.

The 1997 film 'Spawn'. [Credit: New Line Cinema]

The comic was previously been adapted to the big screen back in 1997, with Micheal J White playing the titular role. The movie got a modest take at the box office, but was largely panned by the critics. This time though, creator McFarlane plans to keep the adaptation in his hands, saying:

"I didn’t use to draw comic books and I drew comic books and I won awards. I don’t know how to read music and I have a Grammy Award. I’m spending my own money so who cares if it doesn’t work out. It’s a $10 million budget movie, and (a studio) would just get a 22-year-old punk director. I just want to be the old punk directing it."

The director also said that despite the supernatural premise, the plot would nonetheless be be grounded. He also gave an update on the production for the film, saying that Spawn would go into pre-production after Christmas for a February production start.

A Harder R Than 'Deadpool'

Deadpool may have met his match in 'Spawn'. [Credit: Fox]

McFarlane also isn't concerned with finding the right studio for Spawn, saying that the only things he needed from a studio was good marketing and distribution. And since he's the one holding the reins for this project, he promises to keep his fans updated via Facebook about the progress of the film. The director also compared his $10 million dollar movie to Deadpool, saying that his film would go beyond the few cuss words and nudity scenes that were in the Fox blockbuster. And while it's great to see that McFarlane is so confident about the upcoming movie, it does seem strange that the director and writer seems so intent on going "dark, R-rated" and beating Tim Miller's Deadpool in terms of its adult vibe.

The secret of Deadpool's success was that the film captured the essence of the badass, slightly psychotic, and fun character. It's weird that instead of focusing on the #horror and supernatural elements of Spawn, or the strength of the protagonist's character, McFarlane seems intent on bringing us the darkest superhero film to date. Deadpool was amazing simply because it stayed true to itself, and so far McFarlane's comments seem to suggest that the Spawn film may not, which is particularly troublesome to fans of this demonic anti-hero.

Hopefully, once the Facebook updates McFarlane has promised start coming in, we can have a better idea of what the director's approach really is.

Are you excited about Spawn? Comment and tell me below.

(Source: Deadline)