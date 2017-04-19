It has been said that Hollywood is running out of original ideas; we see sequels and remakes almost every month. There are original films out there, but it seems easier to cash in on nostalgia and known properties. But Warner Bros. has truly outdone itself and taken this phenomenon to the next level, with abomination Tom and Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Tom and Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory [Credit: Warner Bros.]

The title alone is confounding, and you might ask yourself, “Is this a re-imagining of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory with Tom & Jerry as the leads?" That line of reasoning is logical, but no, no, you would be dead wrong. It's so much weirder than that.

Instead of trying to make Tom & Jerry relevant again, Warner Bros. has decided to smash the it into another property, like two ill-fitting Lego pieces. The title alone is enough to send the body into uncontrollable spasms, but hold on to your butts, because the trailer is your worst nightmare come to life. It is the unholy hellspawn of our mashup culture run amok and, well...just watch.

'Tom & Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory' Trailer

When the trailer begins, it seems like a shot-for-shot remake of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory – with songs and everything. Then we quickly descend into the mouth of madness, as Tom & Jerry are inserted in a way that makes it seem like they might be in a whole different film altogether.

First off, if there are only 5 golden tickets; so how did Tom & Jerry get into Wonka’s factory? It seems like the Wonka Security is more than happy to let varmints and random house pets into a factory that’s sole purpose is to produce candy – seems a bit unsanitary. On top of Tom & Jerry tracking disease and street germs into the chocolate factory, Wonka also has mice operating as the primary labor force (to quote the Oompa Loompas: “I don’t like the look of it”).

It’s almost impossible to figure out why Tom & Jerry are in Wonka’s factory, or if the other humans can even see them. Tom & Jerry seem to be operating of their own agency, while the humans act out the plot of the original Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. If it weren’t for the Mice-a Loompas, it would look like Warner Bros. literally edited Tom & Jerry into an old animated version of #WillyWonka.

I have so many questions. Are we in some giant social experiment courtesy of WB? Was it an April Fool's prank article some poor intern scheduled for an incorrect autopost and forgot to delete? Has the pressure of mismanaging the DCEU caused them all to crack? Have they reached peak 2017 and just said, "Fuck it, let it all burn!" WHY.

The crazy thing about this...movie? abomination? hellspawn? bad acid trip fever dream? is that Warner Bros. owns the rights to Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. It’s not like this is a straight to DVD knock-off; this is coming from the studio that owns the rights. It’s madness to think that someone pitched this idea, and even crazier when you realize that it was approved.

They could have at least had fun with it, and interjected the Looney Tunes or some other property that could speak and act as stand-ins for the Wonka characters. Instead, they scraped the bottom of the barrel, and attempted to shove Tom & Jerry (a cartoon of a forgotten era) down the collective consumers' throats.

As a pallet cleanser, check out the better version of Tom & Jerry from The Simpsons, Itchy and Scratchy:

Based on the trailer, Tom & Jerry have no impact on humans, and are only there to ride the coattails of one of the most celebrated film properties of all time. This film appears to be the most obvious cash-grab in recent memory (if you don’t count the Transformer franchise), and it serves only to make audiences loathe Tom & Jerry, and appreciate the wonder that is Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Sound Off! What did you think of the Tom & Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Choclate Factory trailer? Let your voice be heard in the comments section below!