It's no Hollywood secret that A-list actor Tom Cruise has occasionally needed to bolster his height for the sake of certain roles, helping him to appear tall on screen despite only being 5'7". The action star has become the celebrity best known for standing on apple boxes to create this illusion, despite many other actors doing the same – but now there's another theory surrounding Tom Cruise's movie magic.

About a month ago, the internet accused Tom Cruise of using yet another tool to enhance his performance in Bryan Singer's Valkyrie. This time, however, it had nothing to do with his height. Instead, it had everything to do with hind-quarters.

hello, please, i present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, tom cruise wears a fake butt. observe: pic.twitter.com/Tw6yTbsQUe — swizz keats (@iluvbutts247) August 20, 2017

Prosthetic cabooses are not unheard of in film, and can be used in order to stimulate the viewer's sexual attention. However, it is much more commonly used on female actresses in order to attract male attention, so many fans on Twitter to surprised to see Cruise sporting what appears to be a prosthetic tushy. In fact, this tweet went viral seemingly overnight, with more and more people asking the question: did Tom Cruise use a prosthetic booty in Valkyrie?

Finally, after a month of wild speculation, Tom Cruise himself finally revealed the truth in an interview with ScreenRant, while promoting the release of his new film, #AmericanMade.

Despite being a trending topic on Twitter, Tom Cruise had never heard of the prosthetic keister theory until now. However, upon hearing the details of the theory, Cruise found it all to be a bit humorous, but also adamantly shot down the claim.

"I have no idea. There was no prosthetic in 'Valkyrie.' No.”

And if there#s any doubt, American Made may prove Cruise's statements once and for all. In the new film, Cruise actually shows his hindquarters numerous times. Before going on his dangerous expenditures in the movie, Tom Cruise's character has a habit of mooning his family (for comedic purposes, of course).

After hearing the prosthetic butt rumors, however, Tom Cruise was quick to defend his scenes in American Made as well, confirming that the butt you see is indeed his own.

"It’s me. It’s not CGI, it’s me. I do my own mooning in films. So let it be known – I do my own mooning.”

So, there you have it – Tom Cruise does all of his own stunts, whether it's hanging out of an aircraft mid-flight or humorously mooning his family from the cockpit. While there may still be doubt surrounding Tom Cruise's suspiciously peachy posterior in Valkyrie, there should be no doubt that Tom Cruise's American Made antics were impressively performed without the use of CGI or prosthetics.

Source: ScreenRant