Whether it be swinging off the side of the Burj Khalifa or practicing his own samurai skills, 54-year-old #TomCruise sure knows how to keep himself active while on the set of his movies. However, after hanging from a plane in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, it looks like Mr. Cruise has developed something of a passion for being a daredevil of the skies since his Top Gun days.

The various trailers and set reports have already gone into great detail about Cruise's spinning plane stunt from Alex Kurtzman's reimagining of #TheMummy, but that doesn't stop the man himself pulling out one more anecdote for the press tour. The scene shows that Universal is clearly upping the action from the Brendan Fraser era of the franchise, and will be avoiding London bus chases and CGI Dwayne Johnson in favor of something more flashy.

The Sky's The Limit

The Mummy's plane sequence is set to be one of the film's biggest talking points, however, Cruise recently revealed it was a bit of a b*tch to get right. Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, the actor was proud that they wouldn't stop until he and co-star Annabelle Wallis got the perfect shot — some 64 takes later:

“I had to convince the studio to let me do it and Annabelle and I had to do the scene 64 times! It took us two days and the crew was flying around and vomiting in between takes. Normally stunts take months of prepping but we just did it. It was wild and I can’t believe the studio actually let me do it!”

Swirling around in a fuselage full of vom isn't my idea of a fun day at the office, but Cruise remained adamant that they get it right, so you can't knock the guy for trying.

However, if one round of aerial acrobatics wasn't enough for one year, #AmericanMade director Doug Liman has spoken out about Cruise's fly boy mentality. Liman told Yahoo Movies that while on the set for American Made, Cruise reportedly flew solo in a "hair raising" scene where he left the controls to throw a bag of cocaine out of the plane (here's hoping it was actually self-raising flour):

“I’m flying alongside him in a helicopter filming, and that made a big impression on me – there’s nobody in the cockpit of the plane! Tom has gone to the back of the aircraft, and he’s alone in that airplane. It’s one thing to have Tom Cruise alone in the airplane flying it – that’s already outrageous – now he’s alone and he’s not even in the cockpit so he’s gone beyond. It was already a stunt before he left the cockpit, it was already a serious stunt.”

Whether hurling vomit or narcotics out of the side of planes, all of this is said to be child's play compared to the set of #MissionImpossible6. For a series that is renowned for its ludicrous stunts and putting Cruise in the firing line, we have been told to prepare for the most impressive stunt ever to hit the star's filmography. What's he going to do now, bungee out the engines of a space rocket?

Check out the trailer for The Mummy and don't forget our poll below!

Poll Is Tom Cruise crazy for doing his own stunts? Yes - he is going to get himself killed

No - it shows he is a brilliant actor

Who really cares as long as it looks good?

(Source: The Graham Norton Show/Yahoo Movies)