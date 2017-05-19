With Spider-Man enjoying a successful big screen career in the MCU, #SonyPictures is working hard on kickstarting its very own Spider-Man-inspired cinematic universe. The studio's first step to make that a reality comes through the #Venom film a project that, after, almost a decade of being in development, is finally moving forward.

A few months have gone by since we've heard anything about the project, but that streak of silence ends today. My fellow nerds, it's time to get hyped.

Sony Has Found Its Venom In Tom Hardy

Sony announced today that Tom Hardy has been cast as Eddie Brock, a.k.a. Venom, for the film. The studio also announced the film will be directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Gangster Squad).

Tom Hardy took to Instagram to share the exciting news through a selfie of himself wearing a Venom t-shirt:

It's worth noting this finally puts to rest the question of which host of the murderous space goo would be taking the lead in the film. The actor is of course no stranger to comic book adaptations, having played Bane in The Dark Knight Rises and briefly being attached to Suicide Squad as Rick Flagg, a role that eventually went to Joel Kinnaman.

That's not all the Venom goodness we got with the announcement though, as Sony also provided a brief description of the kind of relationship Eddie Brock will have with the symbiote:

"Hardy’s Eddie Brock is able to converse and have a relationship with the symbiote, which culminates to him becoming Venom."

The report also makes something abundantly clear (again): This film is completely separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, meaning we shouldn't be expecting Tom Holland's Peter Parker to pop up or even be referenced in the film. While that may be disappointing for some fans, we've been hearing how the film will take a darker route, with even a possible R-rating, so Venom cutting ties with the usually kid-friendly Spider-Man could mean great things for the film and give us more than the frustrating tease we got in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3.

Overall, this project sounds incredibly exciting. While completely unexpected, Tom Hardy has not only the acting ability but also the looks to bring to life a believable and awesome Eddie Brock. Those qualities, paired with Ruben Fleischer's directing talent, makes the Venom film one incredibly exciting addition to the ever-growing superhero movie genre.

Venom hits theaters on October 5, 2018.

