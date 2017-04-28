Because we're quick to think that it's all in our head when it comes to psychological problems, mental health is still surrounded by a strong taboo for most people. While having the flu or even more serious diseases that affect the body in a way that can be seen and measured, suffering from mental health issues is still widely considered either fake or not serious enough to deserve to be qualified as illnesses.

Yet as the conversation around these topics becomes increasingly more accepted, it's more and more obvious that a countless number of people have — or will — struggle with some sort of mental health trouble, whether it's mild anxiety or acute depression. With their influence and online following, it's good to see that celebrities are jumping in on the conversation, too. This time, it's thanks to a hashtag initiated by British channel BBC 3, aiming to bring awareness to that fact that 1 in 4 people will experience mental health issues in their lives.

Tom Hardy And BBC 3 Promote #1in4

British actor #TomHardy, who's currently working on the BBC/FX show Taboo that he created with his father, has joined BBC Three's campaign #1in4. The idea of the hashtag relies on a simple visual: Holding up four fingers as a reminder that out of four people, one person will be affected by mental health issues in their lifetime. He's not the only celebrity to use his publicity power for this amazing cause.

#1in4 of us will experience mental health issues. It's OK to ask for help. We've joined up with Tom Hardy to fight stigma and shame. pic.twitter.com/00DDLCNrwh — BBC Three (@bbcthree) April 20, 2017

Doctor Who actor #DavidTennant is also in on it:

#1in4 of us will experience mental health issues. David Tennant is encouraging everyone to share the number. Lets combat stigma together. pic.twitter.com/WhFfEA3Lqe — BBC Three (@bbcthree) April 19, 2017

As well as Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel:

And Russell Brand:

#1in4 of us will experience mental health issues. Dont ignore your symptoms. I'm helping @bbcthree to encourage everyone to talk w/o shame. pic.twitter.com/Z2vCVFhzRl — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) April 20, 2017

Kristen Bell is here, too:

And Sarah Silverman:

#1in4 of us will experience mental health issues. Be there for your friends. @BBCThree pic.twitter.com/vdMz9zsWWJ — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) April 19, 2017

It's a simple yet effective way to bring mental health into the foreground, when it has been stigmatized for so long.

From Lady Gaga revealing she had PTSD to Selena Gomez being public about the anxiety that forced her to take a break from the spotlight, Hollywood is becoming increasingly more honest about the omnipresence of mental health issues, which hopefully should have a positive impact on the public's perception of this type of issue.

Feel free to share your own picture with the #1in4 hashtag!