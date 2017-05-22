When Sony announced that Tom Hardy had signed on to play Venom/Eddie Brock in their upcoming Spider-Man spin-off Venom, new life was breathed into a movie that had seemingly been written off after Spidey joined the MCU — and after Venom's lacklustre turn in 2007's Spider-Man 3.

From his career-defining roles in The Dark Knight Rises and Mad Max: Fury Road, Tom Hardy is no stranger to superheroes or action, and it's about time he took on another complicated comic book villain. One of the big questions fans now have is: How closely will Tom Hardy's Venom hew to the source material? Well to answer that question Melbourne-based artist Kode A., also known as the revered Bosslogic, teamed up with comicbook.com to imagine what Hardy might look like in the upcoming Sony spin-off.

Check it out:

Tom Hardy as Venom [Credit: Bosslogic / Comicbook.com]

Bosslogic has also done many exceptional portraits of actors in their upcoming superhero roles; including David Harbour in the hyped R-rated Hellboy reboot, Josh Brolin as Cable in Deadpool 2, and even some awesome DC and Fox fan-casting that needs to happen right now.

Tom Hardy is Eddie Brock in #Venom, the upcoming film from Sonys Marvel Universe releasing October 5, 2018 production starts this fall. pic.twitter.com/OZQqDEvoum — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) May 19, 2017

Formerly played by Topher Grace, Hardy is the upgrade that the Sony universe sorely needed — and Bosslogic is proving that already. Staying faithful to the Spider-Man comics, Bosslogic has captured Brock's bulk, as well as the symbiote bond he has to endure to become Venom. So far so good.

It's an awesome glimpse into what to expect from the movie, which is expected to hit theaters October 5, 2018.

