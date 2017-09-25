The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is full of colorful characters, but one of its most popular residents isn't even a hero – in fact, he's the gold standard of mischievous antagonists. As the younger brother of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is a constant annoyance for both the God of Thunder and the Avengers. He's so popular that he graduated from being a supporting character in Thor to become a full-fledged villain in The Avengers. In 2017, he's expected to become an anti-hero of sorts in Thor: Ragnarok and Infinity War – exceeding all expectations within the ongoing franchise. Most notably, Loki's meteoric rise to popularity was so unprecedented that even Hiddleston himself couldn't believe it.

Loki On Loki: Looking Back At The Cunning Norse God

'The Avengers' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

In a recent interview with Times of India, #TomHiddleston described portraying #Loki as challenging, as he always has to find a new way to portray the God of Mischief for each #Marvel installment. He also revealed that he's still surprised by the character's popularity, years after Hiddleston first picked up the scepter.

"Every time I play Loki, the challenge is to find new ways of playing him... It is a source of constant surprise to me that I'm still here. I never expected that when I started playing him. I feel a huge responsibility to deliver the character people know, even though it's been four years since I last played him, and also to try to take him in new directions."

Part of what keeps the popular actor both continually surprised and invested in Loki is how the character's motives keep on changing. Loki's constantly changing motives give Hiddleston a lot of material to play with, guaranteeing that every cinematic appearance Loki has will be substantially different from the last.

"I've spent six or seven years of my life trying to get to the bottom of what exactly it is that he wants. When he seems to get close to what he wants-power, acceptance, belonging-he changes direction. I think that is the thing that keeps him interesting in a way. He's cunning and transformative and changeable, and will do everything he can to survive. He's the trickster. He's the God of mischief."

'Thor: The Dark World' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Ever since learning that he was actually adopted, Loki has been searching for acceptance, power and respect. After two failed attempts at this that were followed by his successful coup in Asgard at the end of Thor: The Dark World, Hiddleston feels confident playing the character now more than ever. In fact, the actor who also had a major role in Kong: Skull Island says that he knows Loki like the back of his hand - changing motivations aside.

"When I put on the costume, the make-up and wig for the first time for this film and looked in the mirror, I thought to myself, 'Wow, there he is.' It was like seeing an old friend. It was good to see him, in a way. I feel like I know him."

Loki has become as synonymous with Marvel movies as much as the Avengers themselves, and this was made possible because of Hiddleston's abilities as an actor. Lets hope that the #MCU continues to surprise Hiddleston by putting Loki in the spotlight for years to come.

