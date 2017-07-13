Love is in the air... or is it? A rumor recently surfaced about the love life of our new Spidey, Tom Holland. According to People, the actor and his Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star, Zendaya, are in a relationship.

But don't throw your hands in the air to celebrate this awesome pairing just yet, because it looks like the rumor is a dodgy story even sales-happy J. Jonah Jameson would kill.

The magazine's source claimed that sparks began to fly between the two actors while they were filming Spidey's first solo outing in the #MCU, and they had been careful to keep their relationship as private as possible:

"They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man. They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another."

The report further stated their relationship was based on them challenging one another, and making each other laugh:

"They're both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth."

Shortly after the rumor emerged, #Zendaya took to Twitter to discredit the story, calling out her favorite part from the report:

Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!hbu @TomHolland1996 ??? https://t.co/zSkvcfzzTa — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 13, 2017

Holland joined the fun, asking Zendaya whether their extensive promotional tour counted as a vacation:

Well, it looks like they pair of actors aren't an item. I won't lie, it would have been pretty awesome to know they were together. After all, we've seen their intense chemistry in several promotional videos, interviews, hilarious good-natured Twitter spats, and of course, in their epic lip-sync battle.

Keep in mind, we've seen other celebrities brush off romance rumors in the past, so eager shippers may take these tweets as a misdirect. But we'll take the co-stars at their word, and be happy we've got their off-beat on-screen chemistry to enjoy.

[Source: People]