We got our first peek at #TomHolland as Peter Parker and our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man back in Captain America: Civil War. His cameo has sparked an insane anticipation for his feature film Spider-Man: Homecoming, which hits the silver screen on July 7th, 2017. Beyond that, we can look forward to seeing Holland in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War in a historic mashup of the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and other characters from the #MCU. There has been a lot of speculation on what will happen in the film, from conspiracy theories about who will be killed to the fate of certain romances, and Marvel fans are dying to get more information on the next Avengers title.

And we're not the only ones. Turns out Holland is in the same boat.

Don't Ask Tom Holland What Happens In 'Infinity War'—He Isn't Allowed To Read The Script

Holland is relatively new to the chaos that is the Marvel universe and its respective actors. While Robert Downey Jr. has been in the game for nearly a decade, he's learned to keep the coveted secrets of upcoming films on the down low. The same can't be said for Holland, whose tongue is so loose, the directors won't even let him read the script for #AvengersInfinityWar.

In a brief interview with Comicbook.com, Holland (naturally) let slip,

"I don't know anything about the film, if I'm honest. I just know I'm in it. The funny thing is about that movie is I showed up and I was like, 'Can I read the script?' And they were like, 'No, you're terrible at keeping secrets.'"

And who could blame him? At only 21 years old, Holland has been thrown into one of cinema's largest franchises of all time, playing a character he's idolized since he's been a little boy. The excitement at being cast as not only an Avenger, but as Stan Lee's all time favorite superhero, has got to be both riveting and daunting at the same time.

One of Holland's first slip ups revealing Marvel secrets happened during an interview with AlloCine on Facebook Live. In the interview, Holland was happy to chat away about portraying Peter Parker and his potential to grow within the next two films. At this time, there was no confirmation that #SpiderMan would be a trilogy. Oops.

In the interview, Holland divulged,

"There is still a lot of room for Peter Parker and Spider-Man, especially, to grow over these next two movies, you know? He’s definitely not the finished article by the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming..."

Because of this blunder, Holland set out to prove that he can, in fact, keep a secret by burning his copy of the Infinity War script via Instagram...granted, he had to burn it because he forgot to turn it in in the first place and accidentally brought it home with him.

"Marvel [would] like to keep everything a secret.“So, to all the producers who are probably freaking out because I forgot to hand in my script, here is evidence that I am destroying it.”

Holland's loose lips just can't be stopped. In an ongoing joke that he can't keep a secret to save his life, he recently confirmed a bit of Parker's backstory. There was a fan theory circulating around the internet that #PeterParker appeared in Iron Man 2 as a little boy dressed as Iron Man.

And in true Holland (and Peter Parker) fashion he realized his blunder a second after he made it:

"It is Peter Parker…I can confirm that as of today. I literally had a conversation with Kevin Feige only 20 minutes ago. Maybe I’ve just done a big, old spoiler, but it’s out there now…”

Oh, Tom. How we love your inability to keep a secret.

#SpiderManHomecoming is in theaters on July 7.