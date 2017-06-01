Today, June 1st, marks the birthday of Tom Holland. Our beloved little Spidey turns 21 today and in spite of his young age, Holland is a busy man. He has a hectic couple of months ahead of him, promoting his biggest release yet: Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, we are pretty sure that despite having a busy schedule he would still be able to make some time for social media.

#TomHolland is very active on Instagram. He always likes to keep his fans updated on what he's up to by posting numerous pictures. Join us as we celebrate his birthday by looking back at some of his best posts on Instagram:

1. Happy Easter

Holland came up with an unique way of wishing a happy Easter to his fans: He decided to put the ball into the basket while doing a back-flip. After a few failed attempts, Tom finally managed to score, but the best part of the video, however, is when sarcastic slow claps follow immediately after the first attempt goes horribly wrong.

2. DJ Holland

Apparently, on being asked what he likes to do in his spare time, Holland once said that it was hard to explain. Yet recently the #SpiderMan star clarified what he's really up to by sharing a funny video of him with Harrison Osterfield, pretending to be DJs. Harrison is Tom's best friend and he's also someone Tom Holland would like to see play Johnny Storm.

3. It's On, Chris Pratt!

The dance-off was one of the most memorable scenes from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1. Holland threw an open challenge to his Avengers: Infinity Wars co-star Chris Pratt on Instagram last year. A little more than seven months later, he absolutely blew it out of the park with a jaw-dropping Lip Sync Battle performance.

4. Spidey Needs Coffee Breaks Too

Holland once visited a coffee shop wearing his Spider-Man costume. The look on the face of the person serving coffee is priceless. To be fair, though, our reactions be very similar if he showed up in front of us wearing this costume!

5. What Audition?

Holland was only 18 when he was going through the audition process of Spider-Man for Captain America: Civil War. As a teenager, auditioning for one of the biggest roles on the planet, you'd assume he would have been all nervous. Instead, he was busy doing back-flips off a tree on the day of his fourth audition.

6. Holland Brothers Throwback

The Hollands have been setting brother goals for the rest of the world to follow. They love each other very much and always look out for each other. On National Sibling Day, Tom holland went on to share an adorable old picture of three of the for Holland brothers dressed up as Harry Potter, Batman and Oliver Twist for Halloween.

7. The Holland Family Group Chat

Holland gave us a glimpse at what Holland family group chats look like on Whatsapp. Posts like these help in humanizing a star: they are something that ordinary people can relate to, making them realize that behind all the glitz and glamour, actors are also humans.

At just 21 years old, Holland is already the third actor to play Spider-Man on-screen following his appearance in Captain America: Civil War. His first solo movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming, hits theaters on July 7th, 2017.

Are you excited to see Tom Holland as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming? Let us know in the comments section down below.