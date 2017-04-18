Can't get enough of Spider-Man? Marvel has you covered. The MCU version of #SpiderMan is here to stay, at least for the span of four more movies. Tom Holland, the current actor under Spidey's mask, will enter the spotlight in this year's Spider-Man: Homecoming and return next year for Avengers: Infinity War. Along with those movies, Kevin Feige just confirmed that Spider-Man is on board for the Untitled Avengers 4 and a sequel to #SpiderManHomecoming.

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Kevin Feige confirmed Spidey's prominent role at a recent press event for Spider-Man: Homecoming, where he answered multiple questions about the film. The discussion then moved toward Marvel's future plans for Spidey, and Feige was eager to let the audience in on the big plans they have for Spider-Man. That includes a multi-picture deal, so it's safe to say we'll be seeing a lot of Spider-Man in the near future.

In terms of what role Webhead will play, he's probably going to have an intersecting role with the Avengers during #Avengers4 since we know he's confirmed for Infinity War. He'll likely head back to his stomping grounds in Queens and Manhattan, however, for the sequel to Homecoming. This also bodes well for Tom Holland, seeing as how he presumably has two featured roles lined up after the two films (Homecoming and Infinity War) he's already working on.

Spider-Man: Homecoming opens in theaters July 7, 2017; Avengers: Infinity War opens on May 4, 2018.

'Avengers: Infinity War' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

What do you think of Spider-Man appearing in four upcoming Marvel movies? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.