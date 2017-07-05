Tom Holland is pretty much living the ultimate nerd fantasy. He's a huge Spider-Man fan who gets to play him on the big screen in the most successful extended franchise in history, alongside some of the most awesome superheroes our modern times have to offer.

His wish-fulfilling MCU journey hasn't been without its struggles, however. Holland's had to face a few challenges throughout his short tenure as Spider-Man: A hilariously awkward costume asset, not being allowed to read the Infinity War script, and tennis balls—no, really.

It Was A 'Solo War' For Spidey

Chatting with BBC Radio 1, Holland revealed that his participation in the superhero Civil War of '16 was a lonely venture. Despite how it appear on screen, the young actor didn't get to meet any of the Avengers –– aside from #ChrisEvans –– until the movie's red carpet:

"The airport scene was just me and a load of tennis balls. I didn't get to meet anyone apart from Chris Evans. I had to do a fight scene with him, and everyone else was just tennis balls. It was funny, like I met all the Avengers really for the first time on the red carpet."

Being a fellow comic book nerd, I can totally understand his disappointment. Imagine you got cast as one of the world's most beloved superheroes to be part of a movie full of other well-known heroes, only you really get to interact with just one of them... and a whole lot of tennis balls.

Yep, that's probably not as exciting. Unfortunately for him, altercations with tennis balls became a constant in Holland's life from that point onward.

Fighting Against Even More Tennis Balls

The actor's been working on #AvengersInfinityWar for the past few months, and thankfully for him, he gets to interact with his fellow Earth's Mightiest Heroes this time around. However, the same can't be said for the villains. Holland was forced to fight an invisible baddie represented by –– you guessed it –– tennis balls.

Here's the catch though: #Marvel didn't want to reveal any details about who he was beating and webbing up, so the crew kept the young actor in the dark and simply asked him to use his imagination...which only heightened his frustration:

"'Avengers' is on another level. Some of the stuff that they get you to imagine, I can't tell you about it, because obviously it's a secret. But they're like, 'Imagine this.' [So I'm] like, 'Do you have a picture that you could show me?' And they're like, 'No, it's a secret. You're fighting this person.' 'But what does he look like?' 'Well we can't tell you because if we tell you, you'll know who it is.' 'Okay, but what does he sound like?' 'Well, we can't tell you that either because that would give away who he is.' And I'm like, 'Yeah, but I'm trying to act with a tennis ball and I don't know what the person looks like.'"

Understandably so, punching the air for hours while wearing spandex in front of a crowd can get a little... well, embarrassing:

"Yeah, there is one moment in 'Avengers' when I don't know who that person is. And I'm fighting him and there's nothing more embarrassing than pretending to fight a monster in front of 200 people in spandex. Literally. Like dodging stuff [mimics punching] and trying to web him."

As frustrating as that may have been, Holland is famous for his endearing inability to keep secrets from the press and/or fans. So I'm sorry, #TomHolland, you're awesome, but I think that was a fair move by Marvel. We already knew Holland was a real-life #PeterParker, but this whole situation just cemented that fact for me. I mean, it sounds like the perfect representation of classic Parker luck.

Spider-Man: Homecoming swings into theaters on July 7, 2017.

What do you think about Tom Holland's filming experience in Civil War?