Playing one of the world's most popular superhero must be a lot of fun, but doing it isn't just about putting on tights and jumping around for cameras. Another aspect that can add to the filmmaking magic is when shared traits can be found between an actor and their character. In #TomHolland's case, he's proven time and time again that he's pretty close to a real-life Peter Parker, giving fans yet another reason to be excited for his performance in Spider-man: Homecoming.

The popular actor, who made a satisfying Spidey debut during Captain America: Civil War, recently posted a video on Instagram that shows his unparalleled resourcefulness when it comes to delivering fan service.

Holland is still hard at work on the promotional tour for #SpiderManHomecoming, which hits theaters in two weeks (not that I'm counting). Unfortunately, this means that the actor is involved in a number of daily restrictions to ensure that the tour runs smoothly. However, no amount of restrictions will stop fans from turning up for an autograph with one of their favorite Marvel superheroes in the flesh.

As expected, dozens of fans have been standing in front of the Russian hotel where Holland is currently staying, hoping to catch a glimpse of the young actor. However, restrictions meant that Tom was unable to leave the premises.

As you can imagine, this would have likely ruined the days of many Spidey fans, but for Tom Holland and his kind nature - which seemingly saved the day. Holland wasn't comfortable with leaving his fans standing outside with no reward, so he came up with a plan to give something back to the applauding crowd.

"So, we've got a lot of fans downstairs but we're not allowed to leave the hotel. What we're going to do is sign these pieces of paper, turn them into paper balls and throw them down there so the fans can get at least a signature ... because it's that we can't see them."

Sending Autographs, Spidey-Style

In an effort to please his fans, Holland signed every page of an unidentified Spider-Man comic book. He then walked towards his balcony and tossed them towards the people on the street .The end result, as I'm sure you can imagine, was pretty amazing.

As a comic book lover, I can't deny that seeing Tom tear off pages was a little heartbreaking, but it's great to know that Holland has given fans something to take home as a Homecoming memento. Who knows, that comic book could even have come from his personal collection, making it even more valuable to fans.

"Maybe this isn't a good idea ... I don't want to start a frenzy of people fighting!"

It's shocking to imagine that although this situation may have looked like an overwhelming amount of attention for Tom Holland, it pales in comparison to the number of diehard fans he'll be getting once Homecoming is released. Fortunately, it looks like Tom is perfectly suited for the role - especially when you consider that he recently visited young patients being treated at the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles.

Given how the actor is using his new-found stardom to help and please others, it looks like Tom Holland really is the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man the world needs right now.

What do you think about Tom Holland's efficient ways of delivering autographs to his fans? Let me know in the comments!