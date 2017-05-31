Fox has been trying to get the Fantastic Four off the ground for a long time. However, after two unsuccessful films in 2005 and 2007, and the critical and financial disaster that was 2015's Fantastic Four, directed by Josh Trank, the studio hasn't had the best of luck in its efforts. Now the studio may found help in the unlikeliest of places.

Spider-Man himself, #TomHolland, may have found a way to start the franchise once again, and he has someone in mind to star as Johnny Storm a.k.a. The Human Torch.

Tom Holland's Choice For Johnny Storm

The 20-year-old actor recently sat down for an interview with Yahoo! Movies on Facebook Live to promote #SpiderManHomecoming. During the Q&A section, one fan asked Holland what he thought about the option of having his best friend, Harrison Osterfield, star as #JohnnyStorm. He stated:

"I think it should happen."

Harrison himself then chimed in, excitedly stating:

"I think that'd be amazing. I'm like [thumbs up]"

Does he look the part? Harrison Osterfield and Tom Holland [Credit: Yahoo! Movies]

#SpiderMan and the #HumanTorch share one of the strongest friendships in the entire Marvel Universe, so Holland and Osterfield's real-life relationship could certainly translate well on screen. There would be only one problem in casting Harrison in the role though, as Tom Holland cautions:

“You’d be with Fox though - not with me. I mean, it’d be cool. We just wouldn’t be on the same team. We wouldn’t even be in the same [universe]."

However Holland stressed that even though they'd be on different teams, it would be really cool, and perhaps he could even play The Thing:

"I mean, it would be cool but we wouldn't be on the same team. That would be sad. But maybe one day, we'll have to wait and see. Maybe I’ll play the Rock, not Dwayne Johnson, but the rock... What's he called? The Thing!"

It's worth pointing out that we actually don't know whether a new version of the #FantasticFour would be set away from the #MCU. Though X-Men producer Simon Kinberg has expressed his excitement to continue the franchise on numerous occasions, there's been a lot of chatter throughout the past year that signal that Marvel may be regaining the rights to the superhero family from #Fox.

It's fun to think that Chris Evans, who plays Tom Holland's idol in Homecoming, was responsible for bringing Johnny Storm to life at first, and now Holland is throwing in his pick for a new version.

Chris Evans in 'Rise of the Silver Surfer' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

While I could definitely see Osterfield in the role, it's unlikely Fox would pick him. Even with enough Internet buzz going for the young man to play the part, studios very rarely pay attention to fan castings.

On the other hand, Hollywood is a tricky business and the most unexpected of things have happened, so we never know. Meanwhile, let's just enjoy Spider-Man: Homecoming, which swings into theaters on July 7, 2017.

