Spider-Man: Homecoming is set to release this summer, and fans are ready to see Tom Holland’s version of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in his own film. Tom Holland is the third actor to portray the role of Peter Parker in recent years, but he made a splash when he appeared briefly in Captain America: Civil War.

#TomHolland may be young, but he has been acting for years and has shared the screen with other actors who play roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, Holland is very close with Jon Bernthal, who has recently rocketed to a greater level of fan recognition for his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher on Daredevil.

Holland and Bernthal have leaned on each other since they stepped in the #MCU sandbox, bonding over their new roles. Recently, Holland took to Instagram, and gave a shout out to Bernthal's role as #ThePunisher.

Tom Holland Shares A Ripped Selfie

Tom Holland took to Instagram to share a selfie of himself wearing a Punisher shirt, and sporting extremely vascular arms. In the post's text, Holland gives a shout out to his former Pilgrimage co-star, Jon Bernthal:

Representing @jonnybernthal! Miss you dawg. #pilgrimage #brothers.

The Instagram post is a nice way to share his love for Bernthal, but it had the side effect of causing #Marvel fan’s heads to melt. When you think about it, Spider-Man is wearing a Punisher shirt, and that is amazing.

Apart for the MCU cross-pollination, Holland is also absolutely ripped, and it’s insane. We knew he was in good shape for Spider-Man: Homecoming, but he must have just finished a workout, because like Robert Downey Jr. said in Tropic Thunder: he is shredded like a julienne salad.

Tom Holland And Jon Bernthal Helped Each Other Prepare For Their MCU Roles

Tom Holland and #JonBernthal have been friends for quite a while, and have helped each other prepare for certain roles in the past. During an interview with Variety, Bernthal recounted the time when he helped Holland prepare to play Spider-Man, and had nothing but praise for the young actor:

“I can’t say enough good things about Tom. He’s got strength and talent and fortitude that’s not only remarkable for someone his age, but for someone period. We were all part of him nailing and tracking down the Spider-Man role. We got to see his determination. I’ve never seen anything like that — how hard he fought for it — and that’s how he approaches his work every day.”

Tom Holland also helped Bernthal during his taped auditions for Daredevil, and the two have supported each other ever since. Both actors stepped into the roles of beloved characters at the same time – which can be daunting – but it’s great to hear that the two had each other to lean on.

Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal's portrayals of #SpiderMan and The Punisher have been met with glowing praise from fans, and each has done an amazing job so far. We can’t wait to see Tom Holland reprise his role as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle in the Netflix series, The Punisher.

Make sure you check out Spider-Man: Homecoming when it hits theaters July 7, 2017.

