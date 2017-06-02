Tom Holland just turned 21, but he's already got one of the biggest roles on the planet: Spider-Man. Holland made his first appearance as Peter Parker in last year's Captain America: Civil War, and he reprises his role as the web-slinging superhero in Spider-Man: Homecoming in July. Yet people don't recognize him as their friendly neighborhood Spider-Man as much as they do for something else.

According to Holland, after his Lip Sync Battle performance, he gets recognized more for that than as Spider-Man. A few weeks back, #TomHolland battled his Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star, Zendaya, on Lip Sync Battle. Holland's jaw-dropping performance to Rihanna's "Umbrella" made everyone realize that not only is he talented actor, but also a talented dancer as well.

During an interview on Facebook Live, Holland told Yahoo Movies:

"I just knew that if I was going to have any chance of beating Zendaya, I'd have to just go all out, and go down the funny route. I get recognized more for my Lip Sync Battle than I do for being Spider-Man. People come up to me like, 'Dude, You were so good in Lip Sync Battle!' [I ask] 'What do you think about Civil War?' They’re like, 'Huh?'

Dance isn't uncharted territory for Holland. He is a trained dancer and started his career by playing the titular character in a stage performance of the musical Billy Elliot in London.

Despite the recognition Holland got for his performance, he hasn't yet heard from Rihanna. However, Holland revealed that Bruno Mars let Zendaya know how much he liked her performance of his "24K Magic."

"But Zendaya boastfully sent me a picture of flowers that Bruno Mars sent her, saying how well she did."

People not recognizing Holland as Spider-Man is justified as he only made a brief appearance in Captain America: Civil War. Hopefully, all of that would change after Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters on July 7th, 2017.

Holland will also be seen in next year's Avengers: Infinity War alongside Robert Downey Jr., Chris Pratt, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth. Now that we know that Holland's got some serious moves, all we want to see is a Spider-Man and Star-Lord dance-off.

[Source: Yahoo Movies]