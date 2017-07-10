Tom Holland is a man of many skills, and his latest performance on Spike's Lip Sync Battle has just showed off his latest talent. The Spider-Man: Homecoming star gave an awesome performance of Rihanna's 2007 hit "Umbrella." His performance was complete with elaborate choreography, pyrotechnics and stage precipitation, which blew fans away.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Holland said this:

“It was more nerve-wracking than Spider-Man. That was so stressful; it was probably the biggest thing I’ve had to get over.”

Holland spent a lot of his childhood training in dance and ballet. Performing "Umbrella" in a Rihanna-inspired getup, Holland relived those childhood memories. However, following his performance, Holland revealed his one regret, and it's something you wouldn't likely think about.

Before his performance, Holland was asked if he would do the dance routine while wearing a pair of high heels. He instantly turned down the request, only to regret it later. Continuing his interview with PEOPLE, Holland explained why he turned it down:

“I’m not gonna lie, I didn’t mind being in drag. I said, ‘You want me to dance in the rain and do a front flip? I can’t do that in heels. I wish I had now. That would have shut things down.”

The song choices for the #celebrities performances aren't actually confirmed until hours before the show starts filming. Luckily for Holland, he had a back up plan if he struggled with the Rihanna group.

“I didn’t have approval on ‘Umbrella’ until like five hours before we did the show. There’s the contingency of, ‘If you don’t do this, then you’ll be doing Britney and we’ll teach you a new dance.’”

You can catch Holland's mind-blowing performance below:

To see #TomHolland in Spidery's red and blue getup, check out Spider-Man: Homecoming, which has now swung into theaters near you.

Have you watched Spider-Man: Homecoming yet? If so, what was your favorite moment from the movie? Sound off in the comments!