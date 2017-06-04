Portraying a superhero on film is not just about putting on a costume and looking good for the camera. That kind of role carries an immense amount of responsibility for the actor or actress to be a role model and sometimes even a beacon of light for their fans around the world.

Fortunately, we've seen a good amount of actors live up to their parts by being there for their fans. We've seen it with Chris Pratt and Chris Evans, Henry Cavill, the list goes on. Now came the time for Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland.

#SpiderManHomecoming is right around the corner. And in the midst of doing press tour for the movie, Tom Holland visited Children's Hospital Los Angeles to spend time with the children there, and it's absolutely adorable:

I don't know about you, but my favorite moment was seeing the expression on the kid's face when seeing Holland stick the marker onto his glove to prove he could climb up walls.

Keep in mind, this isn't the first time the actor has visited a hospital to offer his support to his fans. In fact, he's a big fan of doing that. Last year, he also went as #SpiderMan to visit children, and he shared his experience through Instagram:

Now, it's easy to think these visits are all to promote Spider-Man: Homecoming's release, but that's not the case at all. Don't get me wrong, #Spidey is obviously gaining a lot of traction with Homecoming. But that means the character will start to get a whole lot more popular among children, and a visit from the actor playing him in the movie can mean the world to them.

Tom Holland understands that, and as you can see, he's fully committed to using that newfound interest in the superhero to bring joy to people. During a Facebook Live interview with Yahoo Movies! last month, Holland revealed one of his goals while doing press tour for the film was to visit as many children's hospitals as possible.

"One thing that I've realized from being given this fantastic opportunity and this wonderful job is that it does come with a responsibility. One thing that I'm adamant about is, whichever city we got to during the press tour, that we try and visit a children's hospital, because ultimately I think that this is a film for kids. And I don't think it's fair that some kids who are in hospital are unable to see the movie. So if we can come to them and bring some sort of light and joy, then we will. And it's a huge part of our tour, and it's something that I and I know Sony feel very passionate about. And if we can make a difference, then we absolutely will."

Children with life-threatening illnesses have to overcome brutal obstacles every day, and any kind of distraction can make a huge difference in their lives. It's incredible to see #TomHolland giving them a reprieve from those struggles by being a real-life Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Homecoming swings into theaters on July 7, 2017.

What did you think about Tom Holland's drive to inspire his young fans? Let me know in the comments!