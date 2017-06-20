Spider-Man: Homecoming is Marvel's next highly anticipated film for many reasons. Although we've already had a grand total of five Spider-Man films within the past fifteen years, after witnessing Tom Holland's take on our friendly neighborhood hero in Captain America: Civil War fans are stoked to see Holland's rendition of Peter Parker this July.

While Holland seems to be the Spider-Man we've all been waiting for, it's understandable that he was nervous when he met the other stars that make up the intimidating Avengers team. In fact, Holland recently spoke about the first time he met Robert Downey Jr., and the story is nothing short of all of our worst nightmares:

Tom Holland's First Embarrassing Moment Meeting Robert Downey Jr.

Tony Stark (Downey) and Peter Parker (Holland) in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Holland revealed the cringey moment about his first interaction with #RobertDowneyJr on the Graham Norton Show, saying:

“I got very nervous about meeting Robert Downey Jr. as I have been a fan of his my entire life. When I met him I was thinking, ‘You look different in person, something isn’t quite the same. And then Robert walked in and I realized I had been chatting to his stunt double!”

This isn't Holland's first embarrassing Spider-Man moment. He once recalled the time he was invited to a party which he had mistaken for a costume party. Although this was before he was cast in Civil War, he decided to go dressed as his favorite hero: Spider-Man. Unfortunately, it actually wasn't a costume party.

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Spider-Man: Homecoming will be our first look into Peter Parker's life thrown into the full Marvel Universe with other Avengers characters. Holland is the first actor to play Parker who falls closer to his age in the comics. At 21 years-old, Holland has the ability to elicit the persona of high school Parker, and based off what we have seen so far, he is doing a killer job bringing out a relate-able Spider-Man.

Holland continues to prove that his casting as Spider-Man nears on perfection with his ability to bring out his inner geek and fan-boy like the rest of us, and his humble demeanor. And although this moment with RDJ may have been a bit traumatizing, it seems that the two make the perfect duo through their recent press tours.

And just to prove that Holland isn't the only one to freak out over meeting their favorite celebrities, here are a few more awkwardly hilarious celebrity encounters:

Mark Ruffalo Meets Paul Rudd

In an amusing encounter at the 2014 San Diego Comic-Con, Mark Ruffalo can be seen fan-girling over Paul Rudd during his interview with HitFX. Though the two will be starring together in Avengers: Infinity War, Ruffalo is apparently a huge fan of Rudd's work. You can see Ruffalo pointing to Rudd in the background, mouthing, "Is that Paul Rudd??"

Anna Kendrick Meets Beyonce

We all know, based off of her glorious tweets, that Anna Kendrick is as relatable as they come. In one tweet in particular, she gushes about finally getting to meet the Queen B herself:

"Guys, it happened. I met Beyonce. And she is an angel. And I am not worthy. And I will never stop shaking. #PatheticFanGirlOfTheYear"

Jennifer Lawrence Meets Jeff Bridges

Jennifer Lawrence is known for her freak-out encounters with her favorite actors. One such glorious event happened when she met Jeff Bridges. The video shows her running away before mustering up the courage to tell him how big of a fan she is. After taking over for Extra to interview Bridges on his favorite film, she ends the segment with, "Oh my gosh, this is so cool!"

#SpiderManHomecoming swings into theaters July 7, 2017.

Do you think Tom Holland will make the perfect Spider-Man? Tell us in the comments below!

(Source: Graham Norton Show via Comicbook.com)