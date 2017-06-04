Through his brief but scene-stealing role in Civil War to the various bits of footage we've gotten from Spider-Man: Homecoming, Tom Holland is being hailed as potentially the best live-action #PeterParker we've ever had. He's managed to hit a perfect balance between Pete's geekiness and Spidey's confidence and jokey nature.

A lot of that has to do with his very own personality. We've already noticed #TomHolland shares a lot of similarities with the superhero. But if you were one of the people unsure about their shared traits, here's a story that may help you change your mind.

The Most Embarrassing Thing That's Happened To Tom Holland In A Spider-Man Outfit

Holland sat down for an interview with GQ UK, and he opened up about his most embarrassing moment while being under the Spidey mask. The surprising thing about his tale, however, is that his unfortunate situation didn't happen while wearing his snazzy Homecoming costume.

Way before he was involved with the #MCU––five years ago, to be exact––the actor got invited to a party. Being long-time Spidey fan, Holland went dressed as the wall-crawler. Turns out there was a little problem: It wasn't actually a costume party. As Holland puts it:

"It wasn't a fancy dress party. It was just a regular party. And I was there as Spider-Man.'

Well, that's certainly a solution.

Wow. Classic #SpiderMan luck right there. Now, as embarrassing as that moment most likely was, I like to think that was Holland just training for his eventual turn as the beloved webhead. And fortunately, he has a much better suit this time around.

Wearing an iconic costume for a major Hollywood tentpole sounds really cool and it's a dream to pretty much every diehard geek out there. But the actors who actually have to don them have revealed in the past that once the initial excitement wears off, they're not always the most comfortable things to wear for hours straight.

Taking that into consideration, it's incredibly funny to think that one of the most uncomfortable experiences Tom Holland had to go through while wearing a costume wasn't for a film, but in his own social life. How much Peter Parker can he get?

#SpiderManHomecoming swings into theaters on July 7, 2017.

What do you think about Tom Holland's embarrassing Spidey story? Would you ever go to a formal party dressed as a superhero? Let me know in the comments!

(Source: GQ UK)