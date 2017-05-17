In July, Spider-Man will take off on his first solo adventure in the MCU in #SpiderManHomecoming. It's just the beginning of what should be a glorious journey as Peter Parker starts as a novice superhero and works his way up the ranks. With the exact details of the Sony/Marvel deal unknown to us, it's been unclear how long we might expect to see this iteration of Spidey in the MCU. However, #TomHolland might have just said the most exciting thing we've heard yet regarding his future with Marvel.

Tom Holland Wants To Play Spider-Man For A Long, Long Time

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

We could debate all day what #Marvel and Sony want to do with Tom Holland, but it always comes down to the actor's decision. Holland has always been very enthusiastic when talking about playing the character, but never did we imagine he would be this enthusiastic about it. In an interview with Empire, the actor revealed that he doesn't plan on taking off the suit for a very long time and that Marvel Studios be thinking along similar lines.

"Peter Parker is a character we see [in the comic books] as a 15-year-old boy and then as a 35-year-old man. So I have an idea of what I’d like to do, and I’ve pitched it and it’s already been taken into the boardroom. It would be really cool if it pans out, because it means I would be Spider-Man for a very long time."

While this is music to my ears, this is not the first time we have heard Marvel discussing their long-term plans. #KevinFeige seems to have a general idea of where he wants to take our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in the next five years, comparing the first three movies to the Harry Potter franchise.

"Harry Potter became the example, though Peter’s clearly not as young as Harry was in the first film. There’s certainly a fun potential three-film structure that can be had, between sophomore, junior and senior year."

While Feige is only discussing three movies in the quote above, that's all he really can talk about as he can't officially plan ahead until contracts are extended. Feige is never one to jump the gun and discuss things in the far future, which is wise. This doesn't mean Marvel doesn't already some great ideas about what to do with Phase 4 and beyond, and this includes Spider-Man.

In What Direction Can The Spider-Man Character Go?

If Tom Holland commits to portraying Spider-Man for another 20 years, is this a good thing? The immediate answer here is "hell yes," but this would be an extremely ambitious and risky move for Marvel Studios to make with their most popular character. However, I believe that Marvel is the studio to pull the stunt off and if done successfully, it could be amazing.

Spider-Man: Homecoming will introduce #PeterParker a young, rookie hero. As his mentor and role model, Tony Stark will spend part of the film coming down on Peter in a surrogate father role, trying to mold the young webslinger into a better and more noble hero than Tony has ever been. Peter will spend the move needing to prove to Tony Stark, the Avengers, and himself that he is worthy of carrying the superhero title.

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

While Marvel has definitely been successful, no one can deny that they follow the same general narrative patterns in their movies. Fortunately, Spider-Man is one of the most unique Marvel characters and there are a number of ways you can tell his story that will be comic book canon-accurate and remain true to the spirit of the character. Given that, this iteration of Spider-Man should really take some liberties to distinguish himself from previous versions of the character.

For example, we could see an older, more experienced #SpiderMan, one that not even the Raimi trilogy dialed in on. While we can't get enough of the younger, vibrant Spidey, the more experienced version of the character that we saw in the '80's and '90s is just as extraordinary, or, for example, the married Spider-Man who is a father in the Renew Your Vows comic book arc. How awesome would it be to see Mayday or Annie May Parker show up in the MCU one day?

What Storylines And Characters Could This Opportunity Open Up?

'Kraven's Last Hunt' [Credit: Marvel Comics]

From here, there is an endless amount of possibilities Marvel could adapt. The most important thing Marvel needs to do is to take Spider-Man's arc in a unique direction. We neither need nor want to see a cliché story arc, for example, where Spider-Man starts off as a rookie under Iron Man and, after Tony retires, Peter feels a need to take up that responsibility and lead the Avengers.

Spider-Man has such a diverse rogues gallery of rogues that even though we have had five Spider-Man movies, there are still dozens of villains that these movies haven't touched upon. Mysterio would be a great villain for the Homecoming sequel while Kraven the Hunter would be the perfect villain to incorporate in a movie 15-20 years down the line. These villains don't have to pop up in just one movie, either. They could continue to develop, building toward an intriguing and believable storyline with the #SinisterSix.

We could also see Peter really focus in on becoming a scientist and having a successful career. Just as Batman fans have yet to see a movie that depicts Bruce Wayne as the legendary detective that he is, Spider-Man fans have yet to get a movie that does justice to fact that Peter Parker is a legitimate scientific genius. The sky is the limit. Either way, Tom Holland portraying Spider-Man for another 20 plus years is a very exciting thought.

What do you guys think about Tom Holland playing Spider-Man for 20 years? What would you want to see from his character? Tell me below!

[Credit: Empire]