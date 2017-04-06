Now, while Captain America: Civil War may have marked #TomHolland's debut in the #MarvelCinematicUniverse, this summer's #SpiderManHomecoming remains the movie that most fans will surely judge him — and in particular his take on Spidey — on. He will, after all, have to carry the whole damn film, with our collective willingness to accept him as the new Peter Parker likely making or breaking the whole enterprise.

From the sounds of it, though, Holland is well aware of the pressure he's under, and has already put some (#MichaelKeaton-approved) measures into place in order to make sure that it doesn't get the better of him. And as it turns out:

Michael Keaton's Advice To Tom Holland Is (Probably) Pretty Good

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' [Credit: Sony Pictures]

From the sounds of it, y'see — as Holland recently revealed during an interview with The Wrap — the young actor arrived on set with a very particular idea of how #SpiderMan had to be portrayed. An idea, it seems, that caused more than a few delays on set:

"My big thing was always trying to ground Peter’s powers in reality, which meant never putting him in a situation he can easily escape from. And that choice would [often] completely reconfigure the scene that we’d have to do, which would waste two hours in re-rehearsing."

All of which sounds as though it may have been more than a little frustrating for anyone being forced to wait around while Holland reconfigured entire scenes. Keaton, though — himself an old pro at bringing iconic superheroes to the screen, having starred in two Batman movies back in the day — had a very different take, it seems.

'Birdman' [Credit: Fox Searchlight]

Indeed, as Holland put it:

"I really stuck by my guns … and eventually they went with what I said. Michael took me aside and said, ‘Look, that’s what I did in Batman. I always tried to make sure that what I was doing made sense, and that it could possibly happen'... So it felt like something I should keep doing. But also a compliment at the same time."

Now, of course, with this being Michael Keaton, it's also entirely possible that he was being deeply sarcastic, or trying to offer Holland a lesson in how "difficult" behavior in set can lead to a distinctly stop-start career (of the sort Keaton himself has experienced). Or, of course, he was simply staying in character as the villainous Vulture, and screwing with the kid. If we take Holland's actions (and Keaton's words) at face value though, then we can presumably rest assured that Holland's take on Spidey will be as plausible as he could humanly make it.

Which is, actually pretty good to hear. So, y'know, let's go with that.

