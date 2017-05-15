Like the titular hero himself, the release date for Spider-Man: Homecoming is creeping ever closer and we here at Movie Pilot simply cannot wait for it! Indeed, it looks set to be the most commercially successful Spider-Man movie ever. It doesn’t matter that this is the third incarnation of Spider-Man that we’ve had in fifteen years, or the fact that Homecoming is the sixth Spider-Man movie overall; Captain America: Civil War perfectly introduced Tom Holland’s Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we’re looking forward to seeing more of him.

But if you have your reservations about the new Spider-Man, or you’re unsure about Marvel and Sony’s direction for the franchise, then Tom Holland is here to help. The wall-crawler himself sat down with Empire Magazine to discuss the film, and he’s revealed some very interesting tidbits, particularly concerning his part in the franchise. Scroll on down to check them out!

1. Nerding Out On Set

The role of Spider-Man certainly appears to attract die-hard fans of late. #AndrewGarfield famously enthused about playing the role, despite his later struggles with Sony and the discomfort of his costume, and Tom Holland seems to be showing his love of Spider-Man even more than Garfield did.

Admitting that he had Spider-Man bed sheets, clothes and figures when he was a boy, Holland described his first scenes in costume as “a magical experience,” and disclosed that he even provided his own amateur sound effects for his web shooters when he was filming. Empire even quoted the sounds as:

“Fsssewww! Fsssewww!”

This is undeniably adorable, funny and awesome. What Spider-Man fan (or general #superhero enthusiast, for that matter) hasn’t ever done things like this?! It seems that we need not fear about #TomHolland’s commitment to the part, or his love of it.

2. A Long Learning Curve

Spider-Man gets to grips with his stingers [Credit: Marvel Com mics]

It was #TheAmazingSpiderMan series that had the tag-line of “The Untold Story,” but it looks like the new movie series post-Homecoming will do something similar, except with Peter’s powers rather than his dead parents. Indeed, even though his version of Peter has been #SpiderMan for over half a year, Tom Holland says that it will take much longer for his character get to grips with his "stick-em powers" than his predecessors. He was quoted by Empire as saying:

“By the end of [Homecoming]…we’re not even a third of the way through in figuring out how his powers work.”

This definitely makes sense story-wise, since it fits with the inexperienced high-schooling Spider-Man that Kevin Feige and co. are keen to cultivate in the new series. But is that all that there is to this? Perhaps not.

It’s already been confirmed that Sony and Marvel are trying to differentiate Tom Holland’s version as much as possible from the previous Spidey movies. The heavy presence of Iron Man (#RobertDowneyJr) is one part of the solution, but a tweak to Spider-Man’s power set could be another.

After all, it wouldn’t be the first time that Spider-Man’s powers have been meddled with. In the comics, he’s gained the abilities of the #Hulk, the Lizard, and has even mutated into a giant spider wholesale. Plus, during the mid to late 2000s, the mystical essence of Peter’s powers was investigated. During 'The Other,' he even developed additional abilities such as poisonous stingers, night-vision and increased adhesiveness on his back and chest. These were later retconned — such is the nature of graphic novels — but that wouldn’t stop John Watts and the minds of the #MCU movie adding them in. Film makers already switched up how Spider-Man’s webbing is produced back in 2002, so they might just tinker with his talents once again.

With more powers to play with than ever before, might this explain why Tom Holland’s Spider-Man takes longer to adapt than in his alternate cinematic outings? Perhaps so, and it would be very cool to see some fresh twists to the traditional Spider-Man, but here’s hoping that they leave out his one-time talking to spiders thing. It’s a bit too much close to #PaulRudd’s Ant-Man, after all.

3. Old Man Spidey?

We know that Tom Holland is contracted for another two solo movies after #AvengersInfinityWar, and that these will similarly see the wall-crawler in high school, but aside from this the future of #TomHolland’s Spider-Man is veiled in secrecy. But it seems that Sony and Marvel are already planning ahead, and they’re eventually angling for an aged version of Peter Parker, thanks to Tom Holland’s enthusiastic input. Indeed, he rather coyly mentions that a something pretty important is in the works:

“Peter Parker is a character we see [in the comic books] as a 15-year-old boy and then as a 35-year-old man…I have an idea of what I’d like to do and…it’s already taken into the boardroom. It would be really cool if it pans out because it means I would be Spider-Man for a very long time.”

Now this is really interesting. What could Holland mean by this? Is the deal between Marvel and Sony set to be extended, along with his contract? If so, we may see Holland keep playing Peter Parker as he ages through his college years and into his early adulthood.

For fans, this is surely awesome news, given the quality of his performances already in the #MCU! The future of Tom Holland's Spider-Man sure does look bright, and, as ever, Homecoming's release in July can't come fast enough!

Poll How excited are you for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'? Spectacularly!

Eh, I may see it.

(Poll Image: Marvel Studios & Sony. Source: Empire Magazine)