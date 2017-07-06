Spider-Man has been played by British actors two out of three times in his modern cinematic life: Andrew Garfield in the Amazing Spider-Man franchise and currently by Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In general, both actors did and have done a great job with their American accents. While there have been a few scenes in their respective franchises where their native accent creeps through, it's usually hard to tell they aren't American unless you've heard them talk off-screen.

But that almost wasn't the the case in #SpiderManHomecoming. Turns out Tom Holland actually had a pretty big goof with his accent in one scene in Spidey's new solo adventure, and it would have made its way into the final cut if it weren't for the young actor catching it in time.

So What Happened With His Accent?

During a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, the actor was asked whether he enjoyed surprising people with his British accent now that he was known as the wall-crawler with the New Yawker cadence. As it turns out, his American impersonation was so good that his nationality did take a few of his #Avengers co-stars and crew by surprise:

"I don't really think about it. There was a few people on 'Avengers' where I was like 'Hi there, how're you doing?' and they're like [confused look] '...Where are you from?'"

But yes, even he of the flawless accent had a slip-up while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming that caused an unexpected twist in post-production. His dialect coach wasn't there on the day in question, and Holland's British side took a hold of him while filming a particular scene, just like the Venom symbiote taking hold of #PeterParker. The funny thing? No one noticed it at first:

"My dialect coach, Reed Lipton, is the man. There is one scene –– I guess Ricky just wasn't there that day –– where I went full English, and for some reason no one picked up on it, and were watching the movie like, going through it, like, picking stuff out that we had to change and re-record."

Good Reflexes There, Kid

The hilarious thing? No one other than #TomHolland himself even noticed he was speaking in his naturally heavy London accent while they were looking through the footage. Ultimately, the scene had to be re-edited to cut his face so that audiences wouldn't see him going full British, and Holland simply re-recorded his dialogue, this time with an American accent:

"And I walk into this sandwich shop, and I'm like, 'Hello, mate, you all right?' and then he's like, 'What do you want?' I was like [going full London accent], 'Pickles please, and these and that...' and then I was watching and I was like, '...You do know I'm speaking with an English accent there, yeah?' And they were like, 'Really? That's an English accent?' I'm like, 'Yes?' So they had to cut it so you don't see my face as I say hello [...] So we've had to change that scene 'cause my accent was just pure English."

You know, for a Spidey whose Spider-sense hasn't been explored yet, that was a pretty good catch on Holland's part. Keep your eyes peeled for that sandwich shop scene so you can see what he's talking about.

I would love to see this #SpiderMan blooper in the deleted scenes when Homecoming gets released in home video. But while we wait to see if that happens, don't forget to check out Spider-Man: Homecoming once it hits theaters on July 7, 2017.

What do you think about Tom Holland's accent anecdote? If you were in a situation like that, what would you do to keep your accent in check? Let me know in the comments!