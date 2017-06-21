Most of Avengers: Infinity War has been kept away from prying eyes, so the little information we get is subjected to a lot of scrutiny. Case in point, Spider-Man's rumored new suit. Marvel released two behind-the-scenes videos from the superhero epic in the past few months, both of which featured #TomHolland in a CGI tracking suit.

That got fans speculating on Spidey getting a new costume to fight off Thanos, which in turn prompted heavy speculation on what suit that might be, with the black and Iron Spider suits as the most popular candidates.

Now we can put the speculation to rest because Tom Holland just provided an answer to that frustrating mystery:

What's The Deal With Tom Holland's Suit?

Holland and director #JonWatts sat down for an interview with Italian outlet Bad Taste to promote Spider-Man: Homecoming. The actor was asked what exactly was going on with his mocap suit in the Infinity War set visit footage. Was it because he's getting a new costume full of even niftier gadgets? Nope.

Turns out the reason behind that suit was to give special effects artists the ability to paste Spidey's suit onto the actor, in order to make the post-production process for heavy action sequences easier:

“I think that’s because my suit, sometimes when you’re doing stuff where so much CGI is happening behind you, it's easier to CGI everything. I just show up and do as I’m told. So, I think that’s because there's so much CGI going on on that set that its easier to just paint the 'Homecoming' suit onto my body rather than me wear it and them have to paint over it.”

Could An Updated Version Of Spidey's Suit Appear In Infinity War?

The #MCU has a penchant for updating its characters' looks for every film. Captain America's had a different costume in all his major live-action appearances; Ant-Man's gone two-for-two with his costume updates and he's about to receive a third version for Ant-Man & The Wasp; the list goes on.

That poses the question of whether Spidey will go through a similar aesthetic change. According to Holland, he won't:

"No, it’s not going to be different. I don’t think so. It’s the same suit."

Some fans will undoubtedly be disappointed by Spider-Man not getting a makeover for #InfinityWar, but that could be a good thing. As great as Marvel is with costumes, there's something very special about a superhero going through different battles in the same uniform.

That's specifically fitting for Spidey, who has traditionally not been known for his snazzy clothing. In the comics, he gets by with one suit, patching it up and washing it every night as he goes along.

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

With that unique backstory, it would be a bit disappointing to have the MCU version go through a different costume in each film.

Of course, that might change later on, but as it stands, the wall-crawler is sticking to one suit. We'll be able to see Spidey in action when he joins the Avengers for Infinity War on May 4, 2018.

