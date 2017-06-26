#TomHolland is in a unique position: He was a huge fan of Spider-Man growing up, and he gets to literally be him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the most successful superhero franchise in history. Understandably so, he hasn't been shy about sharing his excitement since signing on the dotted line to become the webslinger.

Earlier this month, we learned the actor had gotten a tattoo of a spider hanging from a thread on his right foot. It caused a bit of a stir online, as his fans shared their love for it, while his father, Dominic Holland, chimed in on his displeasure for it. Now we know the ink's backstory.

The Painful Process Behind That Arachnid Tattoo

The actor is currently promoting the release of #SpiderManHomecoming and during the interview, he explained the process behind getting his Spidey tattoo done. As you might expect, it was quite painful:

"It hurt so much. It was an amazing experience. I got it done here in New York by an amazing artist at a studio called Bang Bang Studio [...] I always wanted to get that Spider-Man symbol on the bottom of my foot but just I never thought I would ever get it done and the opportunity came about, and he was like, 'Yeah, we can do that,' and I had it done. And yeah, It was an amazing experience."

Channeling his inner #SpiderMan, Holland had to endure a pretty torturous process to get the tattoo done. Aside from the pain that comes from getting one, the ink kept fading, and the artist had to repeat the process two more times:

"I actually had to have it done three times though, because on the bottom of your foot, it fades away. The third time, he really sort of had to drive it hard."

Holland wasn't kidding about the pain. You'd think the bottom of your foot, as tough and calloused as it is, wouldn't feel that much pain. But you'd be wrong. Fun fact, the bottoms of your feet actually have more nerve endings than any other part of your body outside of your palms and fingertips and mouth. That's one committed actor.

Here Are Other Stars That Got A Tattoo In Honor Of Their Projects

Tom Holland isn't the only actor to have gotten tattooed to commemorate a particular role. In fact, it's a common practice in Hollywood. Here are some examples of the people that decided to carry a piece of their past works with them:

The Lord Of The Rings Cast

Turns out the Fellowship of the Ring were just as close off-screen as they were on-screen. To celebrate their friendship, the cast got matching tattoos that reflected their number: The word "nine" in Elvish.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly last year, Dominic Monaghan (Merry) opened up about the meaning behind the seemingly simple work of ink:

"It was one of those beautiful moments, where we all felt like we had been through this war, this battle, together in a lot of different ways. That really brought together that family feeling."

The Suicide Squad Cast

The #SuicideSquad production always took pride in how close the cast was. Showing that, the entire cast got tattoos, courtesy of Harley Quinn and Deadshot, also known as #MargotRobbie and #WillSmith, respectively.

Unfortunately for the cast, neither Robbie nor Smith had a lot of experience in the tattoo business, and so the actors learned the process as they went along. Because of that some mistakes occurred. As #JoelKinnaman eloquently put it:

"Will has many talents, tattooing is not one of them. It was like watching a drunk baby fly a helicopter."

Overall it seemed to have been a great bonding exercise for our new on-screen bad guys.

Bryan Cranston For Breaking Bad

The Breaking Bad finale was a bittersweet for only fans of the show, but for the stars of it. As it's to be expected, #BryanCranston had a special connection with the hit drama. Because of that, the actor got the series' logo tattooed on his ring finger during the last day of filming.

Explaining his reasoning to GQ, he stated:

"I wanted something... something that would give me private personal pleasure, like when I pass by and catch a glimpse of a picture of my mom, or my old manager. People who are gone now. And it seemed appropriate. I mean, Breaking Bad changed my life."

Maisie Williams And Sophie Turner For Game of Thrones

Just like the LotR cast, #MaisieWilliams and #SophieTurner are quite close off-screen. To commemorate the date on which both landed their #GameofThrones roles, both actresses got the date 07-08-09 (August 7, 2009) tattooed on their arms.

Due to the show's penchant for killing off main characters, Turner and Williams decided to get the ink as quickly as possible, as Turner explained during a red carpet appearance for the 2016 Emmys.

"We don't know if we’re going to make it, so Maisie and I were like, 'Let's get these ones before anyone kills us.'"

So yeah, getting entertainment-related tattoos is common. But it doesn't take away from the awesome display of commitment to the role Holland's hanging spider was. Now we'll have to wait and see whether he gets another one for either Infinity War or Spider-Man 2.

Spider-Man: Homecoming swings into theaters on July 7, 2017.

Do you have any movie or TV related tattoos? Let me know in the comments!

