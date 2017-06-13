Back in 2015, fans were thrilled when Marvel and Sony cut a deal to bring Spider-Man into the #MCU. But only two months ago, worrying rumors began to emerge that the wondrous webhead wasn't here to stay. Amy Pascal—a producer on Spider Man: Homecoming—made some comments that were widely misinterpreted as dire hints that Spider-Man wouldn't stick around for long in the MCU. Since then, fans have been hanging on every Marvel insider's word, desperately looking for clues about Spider-Man's fate. But in a Facebook Live chat promoting Spider-Man: Homecoming, #TomHolland confirmed what many fans had guessed already.

Not only is Spider-Man sticking around in the MCU, but the Marvel / Sony deal signed him up for a trilogy!

Here's What Tom Holland Said

As far as Marvel's concerned, there's one problem with putting an actor in front of a camera; they tend to actually say something. Interviewed by AlloCine on Facebook Live, Tom Holland happily began discussing his character's arc:

"There is still a lot of room for Peter Parker and Spider-Man, especially, to grow over these next two movies, you know? He’s definitely not the finished article by the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, and, uh, I really look forward to exploring the different ways he can grow up and go through puberty, I guess, and, um, yeah, it’s gonna be an exciting couple of movies."

Notice Holland's matter-of-fact comment about "these next two movies," which prompted his interviewers to ask whether or not he was talking about a third #SpiderMan film. Holland responded:

"Yeah, there’ll be Spider-Man 2 and 3, it won’t be Homecoming 2 and 3."

Surprised and delighted, his interviewers noted that they'd not heard any mention of the third film. They'd not missed anything; this is the first 'official' confirmation we've had of the planned trilogy. All Holland could do was publicly apologize to Marvel for blowing the lid on what was seemingly a closely-guarded secret.

Let's face it, if anyone should know about this trilogy, it's Tom Holland. The details will be written into his contract, after all!

Why This Should Be No Surprise

For all the excitement we've seen about this on the internet, it's not really much of a surprise. Sure, the press statements announcing the Marvel/Sony deal didn't make any reference to sequels, but last year Holland revealed he was on board for six films - and, counting Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, that meant he was signed up to a trilogy.

Meanwhile, details of the Spider-Man deal have strongly suggested it's based on a draft that leaked during the Sony hacks in late 2014. The draft specified that #Marvel would produce three Spider-Man movies, released at two-year intervals. It's worth noting that the Homecoming sequel is due for release in 2019, matching perfectly with the proposed deal that was leaked.

Literally the only reason we had to worry was an ambiguous comment by Amy Pascal that got blown out of proportion. Lesson learned. Relax, webheads; there's no need to panic. The deal between Marvel and Sony may be unprecedented, but so far every indication is that it's going to be a resounding success. However things play out, though, we can look forward to a lot more of Tom Holland's Spider-Man in the MCU as he takes center-stage in his own trilogy.

(Source: AlloCine; Poll Image Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures)