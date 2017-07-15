Spider-Man: Homecoming actor Tom Holland isn't shy when it comes to what he wants in future Spider-Man films, as he recently shared his thoughts on seeing Tobey Maguire play Uncle Ben in flashbacks. As most of you already know, it has been 10 years since we last saw Tobey Maguire portray the famous Web Slinger in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man franchise, which was cancelled three years after the release of the third film.

It would definitely be historical to see the original Spider-Man actor, Tobey Maguire return to the big screen as Uncle Ben, but doing so seems like it would take away from the original films. While Tom Holland's #SpiderMan is truer to comic source material, people looked upon Maguire's Spider-Man as an icon, and destroying that icon with one wrong move would be devastating. If Marvel does go through with it, I'm sure the studio will handle it in the best way possible.

We're not sure if Kevin Feige or Tobey Maguire would be up for it, but it certainly wouldn't be the first time that we got to see famous Marvel actors make cameos in various Marvel films. For example: Lou Ferrigno, the actor who played Bruce Banner in the 1970s TV series, The Incredible Hulk, made his cameo in the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk.

'The Incredible Hulk' [Credit: NBC Universal TV]

Technically, Peter Parker's character has been in the MCU since Iron Man 2, as Marvel Studios has now retconned the story by claiming a young boy in Iron Man 2 was in fact, Peter Parker.

Recently, in an interview with BBC Radio 1, Tom Holland revealed who would like to see portray the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Uncle Ben, saying:

“I kinda want Tobey Maguire to play Uncle Ben, I think that’d be super funny, but I don’t think he’ll do it.”

I don't think Tobey Maguire is the one Tom Holland should be worried about, but instead Kevin Feige and Spider-Man: Homecoming director, Jon Watts. Whoever ends up being cast as the famous Uncle Ben, I'm sure will be for the best, as Jon Watts and Kevin Feige have yet to let us down.