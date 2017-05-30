Sony's #Uncharted, directed by Shawn Levy, is coming full force into the big screen to hopefully break the curse of unsuccessful video game adaptations. Earlier this month, it was announced that #TomHolland would be picking up the guns, white shirt, and historic ring to portray Nathan Drake in the live-action adaptation of the classic video games.

Holland will be playing a younger version of the protagonist, as the film will be a prequel story focused on Nathan's early adventures. Developments on the project have been scarce since the casting announcement but now, Holland himself has spoken on the film.

The actor sat down for a Facebook Live interview with Yahoo! Movies to promote #SpiderManHomecoming. During the talk, he opened up about Uncharted, and gave some interesting details about it. Here's what he had to say:

Getting The Role Of Nathan Drake

Young Nathan Drake in 'Uncharted: Drake's Fortune' [Credit: Naughty Dog]

First, Holland opened up about getting the role. The actor was not familiar with the project, but the opportunity to headline its live-action franchise surfaced while discussing potential #Sony films he could work on. As it turns out, the idea to make the film a prequel story came from Holland:

“It’s an exciting one. I didn’t know much about it… It [came from] a conversation I had with [Sony CEO] Tom Rothman about the potential of different movies that I’d like to work [on] with Sony. And I just had the idea that maybe a young Nathan Drake would be something that audiences would be very interested in.”

Shortly after getting announced for the part, Tom Holland met the film’s director, #ShawnLevy (Night at the Museum), during the 2017 MTV Movie Awards. There, the pair discussed the project and the benefits of tackling an origin story rather than retreading the territory the games have already covered:

“I met Shawn at the MTV awards and we had a brief chat about the potential of doing an origin story rather than copying what the games have done.”

The actor also touched on one of the game's pivotal supporting characters: #NathanDrake's faithful companion, Victor Sullivan, a.k.a. Sully.

Who Does He Want To Play Sully?

Sully is an integral character in the Uncharted series, acting as a father figure to Nate. With that in mind, the actor playing Sully needs to have great chemistry with Holland. Fortunately, he already has two picks for the part: either Jake Gyllenhaal or Holland's Infinity War co-star, #ChrisPratt.

For the latter, the young actor had nothing but great things to say. In fact, he focused entirely on the prospect of Pratt getting cast as Sully.

"Chris Pratt [...] who I’ve become good friends with over the last few months, [...] I think he’d be a great Sully… If [the character was older], I would say that Chris should play Nathan. But I think he would be a cool Sully. And I love working with Chris, so if I could work with Chris some more that would be great."

Hmm... Chris Pratt as the legendary, wise-cracking fortune hunter known as Victor Sullivan? I could definitely see that happening.

Stepping away from Uncharted a little, it's worth speculating a bit.

Does Tom Holland's Friendship With Chris Pratt Give Us Some Hints For 'Infinity War'?

As mentioned, Pratt and Holland worked together in #AvengersInfinityWar, and, as you can tell by Holland's comments, they developed quite a strong friendship on set. Earlier this year, for example, while promoting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Pratt also had nothing but great things to say about his co-star:

"Tom is great, man [...] I have a lot of faith in him and I think his future is very, very bright. He's charismatic and energetic [...] He's got that youthful spirit, which there's a certain freshness in that, but also he's wise and he knows what's up [...] I've loved what he's contributed so far as Spider-Man."

At the risk of of reading too much into things, that kind of rapport could give us an idea of how much time they spent working together on set, and therefore how much time Spider-Man and Star-Lord hang out together in the film. Keep in mind that's just wild speculation on my part, but actors usually form that kind of bond after a long time working together, so Peters Quill and Parker sharing quite a lot of screen time together is a definite possibility.

That's what we learned from Tom Holland regarding Uncharted and Infinity War. While there are not many details about the video game adaptation, it looks like an exciting venture.

The Uncharted franchise has a unique cinematic quality throughout all of its games, so I'm excited to see what Levy and Tom add to that impressive world of fortune hunters. As for what will go down with Peter Parker and Peter Quill's shared shenanigans in Infinity War, we'll just have to wait and see.

What do you think about Tom Holland's comments regarding Uncharted? Let me know in the comments!

(Sources: Yahoo! Movies, IGN)