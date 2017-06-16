Spider-Man is swinging into theaters in less than a month to introduce his vast mythology into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That includes some exciting additions to the franchise. One of them is Michelle, one of Peter's classmates, played by #Zendaya.
From what we've seen in the trailers, Parker's relationship with her will be quite tense. Tom Holland and Zendaya were happy to give us a taste a taste of that movie dynamic through a good-natured "spat" on Twitter.
It all began with a joke from Holland. You see, Zendaya posted a picture of herself at a #SpiderManHomecoming event with the caption "Stealing hearts since '96." In response to that, Tom Holland posted his own picture with a self-deprecating caption worthy of Peter Parker:
"Stealing hearts since never."
Zendaya took to Twitter to jokingly declare her hatred for her costar:
Spider-Man Strikes Back
Things only escalated from there. Holland responded, telling her she would surely play nice when she was trying to get back in with the franchise for #SpiderManHomecoming2.
Yikes. Given that brutal response, the actress reminded her co-star of something: Holland has a much smaller fanbase than her. When it comes to Twitter numbers, Holland has 375,000 followers, a piddling amount compared to her 7.8 million fans. As for Instagram, Zendaya has 42.2 million followers; Holland has 1.9 million.
Essentially, he should be very careful with his threats:
This was a fun interaction between them. But while we're at it, let's clear something else up.
No, This Doesn't Mean They're In A Relationship
Because it's sometimes hard for people to see two costars having fun together without immediately shipping them, fans began speculating on a possible romance between the two.
One Twitter user asked Zendaya about the rumor directly, but the actress had the perfect response:
Not to perpetuate a rumor here but...that was was more of a sidestep than a dismissal, right? Just saying.
Despite their antagonism in Homecoming, Zendaya and #TomHolland share a great friendship, so it's nice to see them have some fun prior to the film hitting theaters.
If you can't wait to see them, don't forget to check out Spider-Man: Homecoming swings into theaters on July 7, 2017.