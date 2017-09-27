When you think of The CW's superhero TV shows, it's hard to imagine where they'd be without Smallville. The Superman-inspired TV series ran for 10 successful seasons between 2001 and 2011, and focused on young Kansas farm-boy Clark Kent as he matured and dealt with his alien abilities. While it may not have taken place in the network's patented Arrowverse, it paved the way for all the shows that would follow.

Since the show's conclusion, fans have wondered if we would ever see series' star Tom Welling reprise his role of #Superman in any of The CW's current series' The Flash, #Arrow, #LegendsOfTomorrow or the most likely, #Supergirl. He'll be returning to DC Television this season in a recurring role on Fox's #Lucifer, but that hasn't stopped us from wanting to see Welling fly again on The CW.

The actor acknowledged fans' pleas to see him in the #Arrowverse, and seemingly echoed them. Speaking with Nuke The Fridge, Welling commented on his desire to appear on The Flash. He stated:

"I am willing to go on The Flash and I have a few ideas on how it can happen if the network asks me. In fact, I think I can make it happen.”

How Welling Could Appear On The Flash

Due to Welling's role on #Smallville, it's understandable that many of us would assume that Supergirl would be the best Arrowverse show for him to appear on. However, in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor said that he didn't want to appear as the Man Of Steel on that show as he was much older and the show itself had a completely different tone.

However, while sister show The Flash takes place in the Arrowverse, it is set on Earth-1 as opposed to Supergirl's Earth-38. Thus, Welling may believe that his Superman is better suited to the somewhat more grim Earth-1 of The Flash, Arrow and Legends Of Tomorrow. Remember, Earth-38 has Tyler Hoechlin's Superman, but Earth-1 doesn't have any Kryptonians. Perhaps it would make the perfect setting for Welling to portray a different version of his Smallville character.

Could we finally see Welling's Man Of Steel on 'The Flash'? [Credit: The CW]

Speaking of different versions, The Flash is the perfect show for Welling to make an appearance on as it introduced us to the multiverse. Back during Season 2, Barry Allen discovered that he could move fast enough to break the inter-dimensional barrier, and found himself traveling to Earth-2, Earth-3 and Earth-38, where he interacted with doppelgängers of the Arrowverse's most iconic characters. Thus, it would be pretty easy to cast Welling in any role at all, and fans could just assume that he's the doppelgänger of Smallville's Clark.

However, the much more exciting option would be to have the Scarlet Speedster travel to the universe in which Smallville was set. This would not only allow Welling to once again play Clark Kent/Superman, it would allow him to reprise his role as the Smallville version of Clark Kent, and officially acknowledge Smallville as part of the Arrowverse (much like they did with the world of the 1990s Flash series).

Without a doubt, Smallville had an incredible impact on comic book #TV. Having revitalized interest in #superheroes on TV, it paved the way for The CW's ultra-successful Arrowverse shows. But none of that would have been possible without Tom Welling's strong performance as Clark Kent.

With his return to TV in Lucifer, it's no surprise that fans are interested in seeing him return to The CW on one of the biggest superhero shows at the moment. Furthermore, with his former co-star Erica Durance appearing on Supergirl, it's clear that there's still a place on superhero TV for these talented actors. But with doppelgängers, alternate dimensions and even time travel at his disposal, it's no surprise that the beloved actor wants it to take place on The Flash.

Would you like to see Tom Welling appear on The Flash? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: Nuke The Fridge, Entertainment Weekly]